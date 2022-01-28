Moon Knight Star Gaspard Ulliel Laid to Rest, Actor's Death Ruled as Accidental by French Police

Kelly Wynne
·2 min read
Gaspard Ulliel
Gaspard Ulliel

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

There was no foul play in Gaspard Ulliel's death.

French authorities ruled the It's Only the End of the World actor's death as an accident, according to Variety. The confirmation comes after there was a manslaughter investigation of the fatal incident, in which Ulliel collided with another skier in the French Alps on Jan. 19. At the time the two men were skiing, conditions in the Alps were clear.

Ulliel's cause of death was a brain injury. He was 37.

RELATED: French Actor, Moon Knight Star Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 Following Ski Accident: Report

The actor was cast in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Night as Anton Mogart, or Midnight Man. Six episodes, airing in 2022, have already been filmed. Ulliel's French film background is expansive, and includes Saint Laurent, It's Only the End of the World and A Very Long Engagement.

Ulliel's loved ones and friends, including directors and fellow actors, paid their respects at his funeral on Thursday at the Sainte-Eustache church in Paris. Nearly 1,000 people were reportedly in attendance.

Director Xavier Dolan, who directed Ulliel in It's Only the End of the World, previously shared a touching tribute to Ulliel on Instagram after news of the actor's death was made public.

Translated to English, the director's caption read: "It's unbelievable, absurd, and so painful to even think of writing these words. Your discreet laugher, your caring gaze. Your scar. Your talent. Your listening skill. Your whispers, your kindness. All these personality traits that emanated from a shining softness. Your whole being transformed my life, a being that loved deeply and that I will always love. I can't say anything more. I feel drained, shaken by your [death]."

Ulliel is survived by his 6-year-old son, Orso.

