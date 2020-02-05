Mookie Betts trade: Red Sox, Dodgers reportedly agree on blockbuster deal

The Red Sox and Dodgers have reportedly agreed upon a trade that would send superstar outfielder Mookie Betts, left-hander David Price and cash to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal, which is pending medicals, involves the Twins as a third team and may trigger a separate trade between the Dodgers and Angels, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

In return for Betts and Price, Boston is expected to receive a package headlined by young Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, per Rosenthal. The Red Sox are also receiving 21-year-old right-hander Brusdar Graterol from the Twins, who are picking up right-hander Kenta Maeda from Los Angeles.

ANALYSIS: What the Betts deal means for the Dodgers, Red Sox

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Throughout the offseason, the Red Sox have been open to letting go of Betts, who is owed $27 million in 2020. Betts won AL MVP honors in 2018 and has claimed four straight Gold Gloves. Price is no longer the Cy Young candidate of his earlier years, but he has posted a 3.84 ERA in four seasons since signing with Boston ahead of the 2016 campaign.

Verdugo, 23, broke out for the Dodgers a year ago, racking up 3.1 wins above replacement by Baseball Reference measurements in just 106 games.

Immediately following the three-team trade, in a still-developing separate deal, the Dodgers sent outfielder Joc Pederson (and more) to the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo (and more), according to Passan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.