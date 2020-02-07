Report: Red Sox trying to 'reconfigure' part of Mookie Betts trade to avoid deal falling apart

The biggest trade of the MLB offseason might be in a snag.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ blockbuster deal to acquire Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price might require an adjustment due to Boston’s medical evaluation of a Minnesota Twins prospect involved in the deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The current trade sees Betts and Price (plus enough money to cover half of the $96 million remaining on Price’s contract) go to Los Angeles, young Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo go to the Red Sox, Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda go to the Twins and pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol go to the Red Sox.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Graterol’s medicals are reportedly holding up the still-unannounced deal. From The Athletic:

The Red Sox, after viewing the medical records of Twins right-hander Brusdar Graterol, projected him more as a reliever than as a starter, according to sources involved with the discussions. As a result of that valuation, the Sox might ask for an additional player and/or money to bridge the gap, though it is unclear whether the player would come from the Twins or Dodgers, sources said.

Rosenthal reports that officials involved in the deal are still confident the trade will be completed, but some adjustment might have to be made.

On Thursday, MLB Network reported that Boston is still trying to pull off the trade, with hopes that the Twins sweeten the deal now that there are concerns about Graterol.

Red Sox are said to be trying to reconfigure the part of the Betts 3-team deal with the Twins (meaning more than Graterol). While there’s still hope the mega deal gets done in some form, some involved are now suggesting it’s not a certainty. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

MLB.com also cited a source saying that all three sides are “making progress” and the trade is still likely to go through.

Story continues

Graterol is ranked as the No. 83 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, with a blazing fastball, above-average slider and below-average curveball and changeup. However, the 21-year-old has also undergone Tommy John surgery in the past and missed more than two months with a right shoulder impingement last year. He worked exclusively as a reliever in 2019 after Aug. 1, including 11 MLB appearances with the Twins to end the season.

That whole profile seems to scream “future reliever,” an assessment the Twins reportedly agreed with. However, the Red Sox apparently needed to see his medical records before actually believing it.

The hiccup in the Mookie Betts trade isn't expected to cause the whole deal to collapse. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Complicating matters even further is the Dodgers have another trade with the Los Angeles Angels riding on the Betts deal, which would send outfielder Joc Pederson, right-hander Ross Stripling and outfield prospect Andy Pages to Anaheim for infielder Luis Rengifo and another prospect.

We’ll see how both trades end up working out.

More from Yahoo Sports: