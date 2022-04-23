Mookie Betts and Max Muncy blast away cold streaks in Dodgers' win over Padres

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Harris
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mookie Betts
    Mookie Betts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Max Muncy
    Max Muncy
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Mookie Betts hits a home run against the San Diego Padres.
Mookie Betts hits the second of his two home runs against the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning of a 6-1 win at Petco Park on Friday night. (Mike McGinnis / Associated Press)

They were two of the Dodgers’ coldest hitters over the season’s first two weeks.

But on a brisk, breezy Friday night at Petco Park, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy were the biggest sparks in the team’s 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

With the Dodgers trailing by one in the fifth inning, Betts and Muncy hit home runs three at-bats apart — Betts sending a solo blast into the second deck in left field to lead off the inning, his first home run of the year; and Muncy giving the Dodgers the lead on a high-arching, solo shot that just cleared the wall in right field with two outs.

They helped the Dodgers pull away down the stretch too — Muncy driving home two runs with a bases-loaded single in the seventh, giving him a season-high three RBIs, and Betts hitting another solo home run in the ninth, giving him his 20th career multi-homer game.

And after they entered night with the lowest batting averages on the team, the evening finished with Betts going two for three with two RBIs and two walks, Muncy going two for three with three RBIs and two walks, and the Dodgers (10-3) joining the New York Mets as the only teams in the majors to reach double-digit wins.

Betts’ and Muncy’s struggles over the opening couple weeks hadn’t been identical.

Muncy was still getting over the physical and mental hurdles of the torn elbow ligament he suffered on the last day of last season. He had been getting on base, with a team-best nine walks over the first 12 games.

He’d been making decent contact too, with an expected slugging percentage that ranked well above league average, according to Baseball Savant.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy gestures after hitting a home run during the fifth inning Friday.
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy gestures after hitting a home run during the fifth inning Friday. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Still, Muncy’s actual numbers were suffering. Entering Friday, he was just five for 39 (.128) with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs.

“I’ve been happy with the swings I’ve been getting off, they feel good,” Muncy said last week. “Just gonna keep moving forward with it.”

Playing third base Friday, Muncy walked his first two times to the plate before being rewarded in the fifth inning. In a 1-and-1 count, Padres starter Nick Martinez threw him a center-cut fastball. Muncy hit it high and just far enough, the ball clearing a leaping attempt at the wall from right fielder Wil Myers.

Earlier in the inning, Betts also had a breakthrough.

After struggling to square the ball up during an eight-for-45 start to the season — Betts had just two doubles, no home runs and a hard-hit percentage that ranked among the lowest in the majors, per Baseball Savant — the former most valuable player took advantage of a mistake in his third at-bat.

Martinez threw a 2-and-1 cutter over the inner half. Betts smashed it with the barrel, launching a 420-foot drive that erased the Padres’ early 1-0 edge.

Betts and Muncy weren’t done.

On a night when starting pitcher Julio Urías pitched five innings of one-run ball, showing improved velocity with the fastball while racking up six strikeouts and giving up just two hits and three walks, Muncy helped put the game out of reach in the seventh.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Ur&#xed;as delivers against the Padres in the fifth inning.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Padres in the fifth inning. Urias allowed two hits and struck out six over five innings of work. (Mike McGinnis / Associated Press)

After a walk from Betts, a single from Freddie Freeman (who also reached base three times) and a single from Trea Turner, Muncy rolled a two-run single through the middle of the infield.

Justin Turner added a sacrifice fly in the inning, making it the 10th time the Dodgers have scored at least three runs in an inning this season.

Betts then tacked on another run, hammering his second solo shot to left field in the ninth inning.

Blake Treinen on IL

The Dodgers put reliever Blake Treinen on the injured list with shoulder discomfort Friday afternoon and recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger from the minors.

Treinen became the second pitcher to go on the IL with that issue this week, joining starter Andrew Heaney.

Asked before the game if their ailments could be partially a result of the lockout-shortened spring training, manager Dave Roberts said, “Yeah, I think so.”

“We did what we could as far as preparing and not over-taxing them going into the season,” he continued.

“But I think with any pitcher, the uncertainty of when we’re going to start, if we’re going to start, and then now we have a week to get ready for spring training, I think that certainly had some impact.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Bianca Andreescu opens up about mental health struggles, wanting to quit tennis

    Bianca Andreescu spoke candidly about her mental health after her long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Boxing champ Tyson Fury's link to Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan brings sport's dark past into the present

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Last week the U.S. Treasury Department announced a $5-million US reward for information that would lead to the "financial destruction" of the Kinahan crime gang, or to the arrest and conviction of the Irish syndicate's leaders. The dollar figure tells you how seriously U.S. authorities are taking this case, which targets the group best known among law enfo

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck