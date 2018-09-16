Mookie Betts injury update: Red Sox star appears OK after exit against Mets with left side soreness
Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts should be fine to play Tuesday against the Yankees, most likely at designated hitter, Boston manager Alex Cora said ( via MLB.com ) after his star left Sunday's game against the Mets with an apparent injury after throwing to home plate.
Boston announced Betts left with a "left side soreness," according to WEEI.com .
He appeared to have been injured in the sixth inning after making a throw home off Wilmer Flores' sacrifice fly to right field. Even though Betts' throw was accurate, Austin Jackson slid safely home.
Betts suffered what appears to be a similar injury in June that put him on the disabled list for 12 games with a left abdominal strain.
The 25-year-old is hitting .338 with 29 homers, 71 RBIs and 28 stolen bases this season.
The Red Sox's magic number was cut to two with Sunday's 4-3 win in Boston, meaning they can clinch the AL East title with a win Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.