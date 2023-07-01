Mookie Betts homers twice as L.A. Dodgers hammer Kansas City Royals in series opener

Kansas City Royals starter Alec Marsh threw five pitches before he received his “welcome to big leagues” moment against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the first inning of Friday night’s game at Kauffman Stadium, Marsh challenged former AL MVP Mookie Betts. He left a 92.3 mph fastball over the plate and Betts sent it into orbit. The home run traveled 422 feet as it cleared the left-field wall.

Betts would hit another solo homer in the third inning. It was his 26th career multi-home run game. By the end of the night, he’d gone 4-for-4 with four RBIs to propel the Dodgers to a 9-3 series-opening victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the rough start, Marsh showed some of his potential. He pitched four innings and showed elevated velocity on his fastball. He touched 97 mph and struck out Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy.

In the fourth inning, however, Marsh ran into trouble with his command. He surrendered two walks and the Dodgers took advantage. Jason Heyward hit a two-run double and Betts added an RBI single to extend the visitors’ lead.

Marsh allowed six hits, five earned runs and four walks and struck out five. He threw 54 of 95 pitches for strikes.

The Royals collected nine hits, with Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto and Freddy Fermin recording RBIs. Maikel Garcia went 3-for-4 and stole two bases.

L.A. put the game away late. In the eighth inning, the Dodgers scored three insurance runs. The Royals fell to 23-59.

Here are more notables from Friday’s game:

Freddy Fermin stays hot against Dodgers

Royals catcher Freddy Fermin is starting to build momentum.

Fermin added an RBI single in the sixth inning off Dodgers starter Bobby Miller. It was his third straight game with an RBI after his walk-off hit against the Cleveland Guardians.

Freddy Fermin is a man on fire! #Royals



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/CB95PL0tUr — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 1, 2023

Fermin is hitting .523 (11-for-21) in his last nine games. He has four extra-base hits and 10 RBIs during that span.

Royals add 19th outfield assist

Royals outfielder Edward Olivares threw out David Peralta at third base in the seventh inning. It was the Royals 19th outfield assist.

This season, eight different Royals have recorded an outfield assist. MJ Melendez leads the team with four. The Royals are three assists shy of matching their 2022 total.

What’s next: The Royals continue their three-game set against the Dodgers on Saturday. Daniel Lynch gets the start. Brady Singer will oppose Tony Gonsolin in the series finale on Sunday.