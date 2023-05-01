Moog's (NYSE:MOG.A) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of May to $0.27. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.2%.

View our latest analysis for Moog

Moog's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Moog is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 40.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Moog Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Moog has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.6% over that duration. Moog hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Moog has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Moog's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Moog's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Moog that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here