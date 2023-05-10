Moody’s raised outlook on LHV Pank's deposit ratings to positive

AS LHV Group

The rating agency Moody's Investors Service affirmed AS LHV Group’s and AS LHV Pank’s raitings at previous levels, however the previously stable outlook of LHV Pank’s long-term deposit ratings was changed to positive indicating expectations of creditworthiness growth.

Moody's has assigned long-term issuer ratings to AS LHV Group:

Long-term issuer rating Baa3

Senior unsecured rating Baa3

Outlook of the ratings remain stable

Conjointly Moody’s affirmed the raitings assigned to AS LHV Pank:

Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)

Long- and short-term counterparty risk rating of A3/Prime-2

Long-term bank deposit rating Baa1

Short-term bank deposit rating Prime-2

The long-term deposit rating carries a positive outlook

Additional information: www.moodys.com

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group's companies employ more than 920 people. As of March, LHV's banking services are being used by 391,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 130,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 155,000 clients. LHV Group’s subsidiary, LHV Bank, holds a UK banking licence and offers Banking Services for global fintechs and SME Lending solutions for UK businesses.

Priit Rum

Communication manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee



