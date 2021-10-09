Moody Gardens Honored with AZA Quarter Century Award

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums Recognized Moody Gardens with an Esteemed Award as Staff is Credited for 25 Years of Service and Standards

20 Year Moody Gardens Employees

Moody Gardens employees with over 20 years of service, pictured left to right and front to back: (Kimberley Conner, Donita Brannon, Jonathan Sinegal, Irma Galindo, Arthur Ruiz, Oscar Labao, Jerri Hamachek, Sandra Richbook, Jennifer Lamm, Diane Olsen, Ross Polk, Edwin Coreas, Leslie Youngblood, Victor Alvarez, Heather Samper, Paula Kolvig, Salvador Rivera, Jesse Maldonado, Brian Stidhem, Michael Jones, Philip Miller, Jose Soto, Reyes Cortez, Steven Agorastos, Stephen Monson, Omar Labao, David Greer). Not pictured, (Martin Fuentes, John Zendt, Brandon Compton, Paul Caronna, Scott Barnett, Cedric Geddes, Leroy Clarke, Hector Moral, Edward Jaime, Robert Callies, Sergio Pizano, John Hordista).

Moody Gardens Pyramids

Aquarium, Rainforest and Discovery Pyramids at Moody Gardens in Galveston, TX.

Galveston, Texas, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids at Moody Gardens were recognized with the Quarter Century Award by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums at the AZA Annual 2021 Conference on September 24. Moody Gardens has been AZA accredited continuously since 1996.

AZA serves as an accrediting body for zoos and aquariums and ensures that accredited facilities meet the exceptional standards of animal care that exceeds those required by law. The Quarter Century Award is an outstanding and rare achievement only given to facilities that have been AZA-accredited for 25 consecutive years. AZA accreditation is the highest standard of excellence in animal care attainable in the zoo and aquarium industry.

Every 5 years, the accreditation process requires participating zoos and aquariums to undergo a rigorous inspection and review to ensure it meets ever-rising industry standards in animal management and care, that includes living environments, social groupings, heath and nutrition. The AZA Accreditation Commission also evaluates an institution’s veterinary program, involvement in conservation and research, education programs, safety procedures, security, physical facilities, guest services and the quality of staff. Fewer than 10 percent of the approximate 2,800 animal exhibitors licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture are AZA-accredited. Only 142 zoos and aquariums in the U.S. have received the AZA Quarter Century Award.

“We are honored by this award. Moody Gardens has an outstanding team without whom this achievement would not be possible,” said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO, who added how fortunate the facility is to have such a seasoned staff of professionals. “Their knowledge, passion and standard for excellence is what has created such a great workplace, home for our animals and a fantastic venue for our visitors for the past 25 years.”

A total of 39 employees from numerous departments ranging from Curatorial and Maintenance to Education and more have been employed by Moody Gardens for over 20 years and contributed to this achievement through their areas of expertise.

For more information please call 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

