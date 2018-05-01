Moody: Derby win cannot mask disappointments for Bath Rugby

Lewis Moody is a Land Rover ambassador

Former Bath and England flanker Lewis Moody insists the club’s victory in the West Country derby cannot be used to paper over the cracks of a disappointing campaign.

Eighth-placed Bath can still earn Champions Cup rugby next season but need five points from their game against London Irish and hope that Gloucester and Sale results go their way.

Missing out on a top six finish would see Bath back in the European Challenge Cup next season with hopes of reaching the Premiership semi-finals long since over.

But Moody thinks that the Blue, Black and Whites can return to the right end of the league table if they can reproduce their performance against Gloucester Rugby consistently.

“I think it’s a boost but I think it’s really important for Bath not to look at just those individual games,” said World Cup winner Moody.

“I remember when I was there the big focus was on beating Leicester, and all the other games almost became irrelevant.

“For Bath the win won’t change what’s happened this season. It’ll give them a bit of a positive boost and make them realise they could have achieved so much more over the course of the year.

“They have such a great club down there, it’s about consistency and hopefully next year when the players have recovered they can have a good stab at getting back into that top four.”

Injuries have hampered Bath’s progress this year but their young guns did manage to reach the final of the Anglo-Welsh Cup in March – eventually losing out to Exeter Chiefs.

And Moody is optimistic that the future is bright in the West Country if director of rugby Todd Blackadder and his players are given time to turn things around.

“You love seeing the young guys coming through, the Anglo-Welsh gives them the opportunity to do that,” Moody added.

“Todd Blackadder has always been a champion of bringing that next generation through. They have a great academy and you can see guys come through which were part of the system.

“Everyone is striving to be there and pushing the boundaries of what they’re trying to achieve and understanding why they haven’t.

“That’s key for me, and not having those knee-jerk reactions to losses, sometimes coaches and players need time to build the right environment.”

