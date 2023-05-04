Cinco de mayo drink and restaurant specials: Score on deals at Chipotle, Taco Bell, more

Cinco de Mayo is almost here.

To celebrate the Mexican holiday Friday, many restaurants offer specials on food and drinks, from tacos to margaritas and even pizza.

According to Numerator, 40% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, with many planning on going out for food or drinks at their local Mexican restaurant. Most Cinco de Mayo celebrants plan to purchase something for the holiday, with food and alcoholic beverages at the top of their shopping lists.

No matter how you plan to celebrate, you can find Cinco deals and freebies at your local restaurants from Applebee's and Chipotle to Taco Bell. You can even get free guac on the Rock. Remember to check if your nearest location is participating before heading out.

Cinco De Mayo: How did the holiday become more popular in the United States than Mexico?

What is Cinco de Mayo?

There’s more to the cultural celebration, which has become more of an American holiday than a Mexican one, than beer and chips and salsa.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862, though it’s often mistaken in the U.S. for Mexico’s Independence Day (that’s on Sept. 16).

7-Eleven

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $2.

The offer is available in-store now until Friday.

Applebee's

Applebee's is celebrating spring with $6 cocktails and beer.

The restaurant chain's latest Mucho Cocktails include a margarita with 1800 Reposado tequila, blue curaçao, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime, and a part margarita, part daiquiri frozen drink.

Guests who prefer beer can get a limited-time offer on a Modelo Especial draft.

The offer is available now and for dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law.

Astral Tequila

Get $10 off your purchase of Astral Tequila on Drizly through Cinco de Mayo. Use the code FORTHEHOUSE and you'll get $10 off and help Astral Tequila’s Adobe Brick Project, which provides bricks upcycled from spent agave from the tequila distillation that are used to build homes for those in need in Jalisco, Mexico where the tequila is produced.

Bar Louie

On Cinco de Mayo, Bar Louie is offering $7 Dos Sauza Margaritas during happy hour and 50% off bar bites such as chicken quesadillas.

Participation and pricing may vary, so check your nearest location for details.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

To celebrate the holiday and Bubbakoo's Burritos' 15th anniversary in 2023, the Mexican-fusion chain is giving out 15 free taco kits, complete with chips, hard and soft shell tacos, protein and toppings. Enter to win by liking, commenting and sharing the brand’s posts on social media through Friday. Winners will be announced via social media on Friday and will receive digital gift cards to claim their prize.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will have special happy hour and late-night deals for Cinco de Mayo. The promotion includes the following deals:

$5 strawberry margaritas from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$3 chips and salsa from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$4 hatch chile queso from 9 p.m. to close.

$4 chips and guacamole from 9 p.m. to close.

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering free delivery through Friday with promo code CINCO23 for online orders and orders in the app. The fast-food chain is also encouraging its fans to convert those who haven't tried the restaurant to create a "Time To Finally Try Chipotle" event on the online event site Partiful. Through Friday, invite friends who haven't tried Chipotle and include #ChipotlePartyPromo in the event description. Then send @Chipotle a direct message on Instagram with a link to the Partiful event. Each day, Chipotle will RSVP to the first 20 Partiful events sent to @Chipotle on Instagram via direct messages and will drop one BOGO code per RSVP’d guest (up to 25 BOGO codes per event). Chipotle is also revealing its most popular order – a Chicken Burrito Bowl – and has added it to the online menu as "the First Timer Bowl."

Don Julio Tequila

Through Sunday, Don Julio Tequila is giving out 100,000 Don Julio Cincos, each unlocking $5 to spend at a local bar or restaurant of your choice. Just follow Don Julio Tequila's Instagram account for each day's allotment of Cincos, each of which can be redeemed for $5 added to your Venmo account. Spending your Don Julio Cinco at a bar/restaurant is suggested but not required.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is offering new and existing Loco Rewards members a free Crunchy Birria Taco with the purchase of any Shredded Beef Birria entrée on Friday.

Consumers can sign up for Loco Rewards via the El Pollo Loco app or online.

'Guac on The Rock' free guacamole

Through Sunday, order guacamole and a cocktail made with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's Teremana tequila and get reimbursed for up to $10 for your guacamole order. For more details and to locate restaurants, go to guacontherock.com. Receipts can be uploaded on that site through Wednesday; rebates will be sent via Venmo. Not valid in all markets, based on state laws. You must be 21 or older. Reimbursements are capped nationwide at $1 million.

Hooters

From Monday to Friday, Hooters is offering deals on drinks including:

$5 Dos Equis XX Big Daddy.

$5 Patron shots.

$2 shots of el Jimador Silver tequila and Bosscal mezcal.

$12.50 pitchers of Legendary Margarita.

Miller’s Ale House

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $2.99 House Margaritas at Miller’s Ale House on Friday.

The offer will be available all day and isn't available in Georgia.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe Rewards members get double points on purchases on Friday and restaurants will be giving out free T-shirts to the first 50 guests that visit Moe's on the holiday. To become a Moe Rewards member, download the app and sign up to take advantage of the deal. Service fee applies to online and in-app orders; bonus points are deposited into the account 24 to 48 hours after a qualifying order.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Sip on $6 Cinco ‘Ritas on Cinco de Mayo at On The Border.

Round Table Pizza

From Friday through Monday, get $10 off any two large or extra-large pizzas at menu price at participating Round Table Pizza locations for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery.

Taco Bell

For Cinco de Mayo, the fast food chain is taking 20% off any Taco Party Pack from May 5 to May 7 in the Taco Bell app (one per user; cravings pack not included).

If you use delivery apps DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub from May 5 to May 7, get a free Nachos Bell Grande with orders of $20 or more.

Taco John’s

Bigger Bolder Rewards members can get a free meat and potato burrito with any purchase, including breakfast, on Friday.

Tijuana Flats

From Friday to Sunday, Tijuana Flats guests can enjoy certain menu items for $5 each. The deal is redeemable in-store, through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, and online. The promotion includes the following menu items:

Tijuana Trio.

Dueling Queso.

Chips and guac.

Chips and queso.

Margaritas.

Two for $5 beers.

Two for $5 Mexican Cokes.

Participating locations will have extended hours for Cinco de Mayo, opening from 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. and late-night events will occur from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Tijuana Flats locations will host a variety of in-store contests and activities giving guests the chance to win such as free tacos.

Tijuana Flats Rewards members will get double points on purchases made between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Friday.

If you're planning to celebrate at home, Tijuana Flats is offering 50% off eight-pack margaritas for pick-up orders between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday with a $130 minimum food purchase. The margarita offer is only available at Florida locations.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is offering specials on drinks through Friday. The promotion includes the following deals:

$5 michelada.

$5 house margarita.

$5.50 Mexican Candy.

$6.50 Corazón tequila sunrise.

$6.50 Milagro Silver Paloma.

$6.50 Herradura Reposado Ranch Water.

$7.50 margarita on "The Rock."

$8.50 watermelon margarita.

$8.50 Don Julio blackberry margarita.

$8.50 Patron Silver margarita.

$8.50 Casamigos spicy margarita.

$9.50 Dobel Diamante margarita.

$12.50 Casamigos Añejo old fashioned.

$16 Import Buckets of Corona, Dos Equis, or Modelo.

$20.50 Cincoro Hall of Fame margarita.

