Monzo staff call man a ‘horrible Terf’ for challenging its transgender-inclusive policies

Staff at Monzo bank called a man a “horrible Terf” for challenging their transgender policy, The Telegraph can disclose.

Last year, Monzo announced on LinkedIn that it was urging staff to declare their pronouns on internal forums, that it had introduced gender-neutral lavatories in its London office, set up a “trans-Monzo” online “safe space” and described maternity leave as “primary caregiver leave”.

One LinkedIn user, who was not a Monzo employee, took issue with the policies, announced as part of transgender awareness week in November.

“I’m not sure this feels like an inclusive place for LGB colleagues/women who don’t subscribe to gender ideology or resist the pressure of controlled speech,” he wrote, adding that “by all means support trans people - people with gender dysphoria need TLC”, but not “at the expense of others’ beliefs”.

The man, a marketing professional who is gay and wished to remain anonymous, noticed that many Monzo staff were viewing his LinkedIn profile so asked the digital bank for any data it held about him.

Under data protection law, anyone has the right to make a subject access request to a public or private employer.

Monzo, which has five million customers and advertises its “open and inclusive culture”, disclosed under data protection law that staff used a company forum to mock and condemn the man’s views, with some questioning his fitness to carry out his job.

Concern about freedom of speech

An exchange on an internal Monzo Slack communications channel, seen by The Telegraph, a staff member initiated the conversation by saying: “Horrible Terf on the Monzo Linkedin post.”

Employees of the bank, 16th biggest in the UK, replied: “The absolute nerve of suggesting that we’re not an inclusive culture if we’re not inclusive of people who are intolerant towards trans people.”

Another mocked how they should “give the man an Olympic gold medal for mental gymnastics” over his comment on LinkedIn that “the LGB and then T was unilaterally brought together with no real consultation - a forced coupling” when Stonewall, the charity, focused its campaigning on trans issues after gay marriage was legalised in 2014.

A Monzo staff member also named the man’s employer, adding: “Bet their culture is really fantastic if this is the person leading it.”

Another said: “I see he used the old ‘women’s rights are under threat’ chestnut.”

Some Monzo staff also responded publicly on LinkedIn, telling the man, who is not a Monzo customer, that “it will ALWAYS be LGBT and the ‘T’ is not optional”.

The exchange has sparked concern about freedom of speech at Monzo, as the man claimed that a current employee has since contacted him claiming she “can’t say this because it would be career limiting”. He also claimed another ex-employee of the company said they “couldn’t cope with the intolerance”.

‘Intolerance and unprofessionalism’

Banks have proven strident on culture war issues, with PayPal freezing the Free Speech Union’s accounts last year in what MPs called an “orchestrated, politically motivated” ban, while taxpayer-backed NatWest trialled a uniform that included optional pronouns printed on bamboo badges.

Meanwhile, Halifax told customers last year that “if you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account” after a backlash over its tweet promoting pronoun badges for employees.

The man at the centre of the Monzo row told The Telegraph: “It’s absolutely appalling that Monzo staff have taken my details without my knowledge, posted them on Slack and attacked me for holding perfectly lawful views.

“Monzo hasn’t had the decency to apologise to me for being targeted in this way, despite the upset caused, and just fobs me off when I ask questions. Monzo tries hard to give the impression it is friendly and inclusive but this whole incident smacks of intolerance and unprofessionalism.”

After complaining to Monzo, the bank told him in an email that “the opinions of employees expressed in social discussions are their own” while suggesting he take it to the ombudsman as it is not a financial complaint.

He has complained to the Information Commissioner’s Office, with whom his discussions are ongoing, and was concerned that numerous staff may have read the messages as they “were left published on Slack for more than two months”.

A Monzo spokesman said: “We pride ourselves on having an inclusive and diverse culture. We are not going to comment on the private conversations of our employees.”