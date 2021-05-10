Monzo rolls out miscarriage, abortion and stillbirth leave for all UK employees

Monzo is one of the first UK companies to offer paid leave for pregnancy loss (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UK bank Monzo has become the first to introduce a new policy that offers paid leave for employees who have suffered a pregnancy loss or are undergoing fertility treatments.

Recognising that pregnancy loss does not just affect women or heterosexual couples, under the changes Monzo will give either partner or surrogate mothers up to ten days of paid leave following a miscarriage, abortion or stillbirth.

As it stands, in the UK companies must allow parents to take maternity or paternity leave if they lose a baby after 24 weeks into the pregnancy, either from a stillbirth or neonatal death.

If a woman suffers a pregnancy loss before this – anytime up to 23 weeks and six days – they may be eligible for pregnancy-related leave, which falls under sickness leave.

This requires a note from your GP, does not necessarily get paid and is not open to partners, Ruth Bender Atik, national director of The Miscarriage Association said.

Monzo’s policy, which was rolled out to all of its UK staff in March, offers its employees the leave regardless of when in the pregnancy the loss happens.

The bank said it has introduced the changes as part of its efforts to create a “safe and supportive” environment for all of its staff after seeing the number of parents at the company increase by 7 per cent since 2018.

“Colleagues who are undergoing fertility treatments, diagnosis or consultations will have up to eight days of additional paid fertility leave per year. This might be used for taking time to rest after a procedure, recover from the emotional effects of treatments or to attend outpatient appointments and scans,” the bank said.

It has also created an employee support group for colleagues who are going through similar journeys.

Bender Atik said the change “shows real support and understanding of the emotional impact that pregnancy loss can have”.

“It’s a very thoughtful policy to be offering because it recognises that, however early a loss, for many people it is a bereavement that can have a significant impact,” Bender Atik said.

Last month, Channel 4 announced that it had introduced a similar measure. The broadcaster will offer two weeks of paid leave to all employees who suffer a pregnancy loss, regardless of their gender.

It will also offer leave to attend medical appointments and flexible working where needed.

