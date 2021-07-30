Monzo discloses money laundering probe, losses increase

By Iain Withers

LONDON (Reuters) -British digital bank Monzo has disclosed it is facing a potential civil and criminal money laundering investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in its annual report released on Friday.

"We're cooperating with the FCA's investigation, which is at an early stage," Monzo said in its report.

For the second year running, the bank's auditors also warned its ongoing losses cast uncertainty over its ability to continue as a going concern.

The bank reported bottom line losses for the year to February of 130 million pounds ($181.68 million), up from 114 million pounds the previous year.

Launched in 2015, Monzo has attracted five million customers with its bright coral card and spend-tracking data, but has struggled to turn its popularity into profits.

The digital bank suffered a further setback in the pandemic as customers reined in spending and holidays abroad - a key source of income for the company.

The bank said on an underlying basis, stripping out one-off costs, its losses were largely flat.

The Financial Conduct Authority has been ramping up its scrutiny of potentially inadequate money laundering controls in recent years.

The regulator is separately pursuing criminal money laundering charges against state-backed bank NatWest.

($1 = 0.7156 pounds)

