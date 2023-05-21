Monuments damaged after car crashes into cemetery in Millville

A vehicle crashed into the Millville cemetery early Friday, knocking over seven monuments and chipping others. (Glen McGuigan - image credit)

A rural New Brunswick community is looking for information after someone crashed their vehicle into a local cemetery, damaging several monuments.

Seven monuments were knocked over and several others were chipped early Friday in Millville.

Parts of the vehicle were left at the crash scene. Some of the monuments were tossed six metres from their base.

The historic cemetery is close to many in the community, including cemetery chair Glen McGuigan.

"That cemetery started out with a small piece of property that my great-great-grandmother donated to the village," said McGuigan.

"One of [the damaged monuments] was my great-great-grandmother's."

Glen McGuigan

McGuigan said this isn't the first time a vehicle has crashed into the cemetery, which sits at the bottom of a hill.

The vehicle struck one of the older parts of the cemetery, knocking over some older monuments.

"That's the old original cemetery where these stones are and they are all old," McGuigan said. "There's no new ones there in the last 50 years."

'It is disrespectful'

McGuigan said the RCMP photographed the scene and took statements from neighbours who were awakened by the crash.

He said he isn't upset that the monuments were knocked down, but he said he is upset the perpetrators fled the scene and haven't come forward. He called that "disrespectful."

"I mean … if I have an accident, I just fess up to it," he said.

McGuigan said he looked into how much it would have cost to repair the damage, but decided to do the repairs himself with the help of a tractor and several volunteers.

"I went and got my farm tractor with a front-end loader … and two hours later we had them all stood back up again," he said.