Northern Ireland’s chief constable fights to save job after ‘very serious’ data breach

Simon Byrne, PSNI's chief constable, was forced to cut short a family holiday following talks with Chris Heaton-Harris - PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

Northern Ireland’s most senior police officer is fighting to save his job after the worst security breach in the region’s history exposed the names, ranks and locations of his force’s entire workforce.

Simon Byrne, the chief constable, will face questions at an emergency policing board meeting on Thursday after being forced to cut short a family holiday following talks with Chris Heaton-Harris, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, who described the leak as a “very serious matter”.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, Northern Ireland’s First Minister designate, said there had to be “accountability” for the breach and that she hoped that would be achieved at the policing board meeting.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) declared a “critical incident” on Wednesday after a junior staff member published the data of all 9,276 serving officers and civilian employees, including dozens of staff who work with MI5, online.

A second security breach was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, when the force admitted that a police-issued laptop and documents stolen from a car last month contained details of hundreds of officers.

Police sources said the online leak was the most disastrous security breach in Northern Irish policing history and called for the chief constable to go, saying the breach “raises the threat risk across the board for us all”.

Simon Byrne (second from right) speaks to colleagues during on a walkabout in Ardoyne, Belfast, last month - Liam McBurney/PA

A senior police source said: “We have to assume the worst, for our own sakes as well as family and friends. Those who can be identified as working with MI5 will have priority in terms of safety measures. It’s the same as handing over the Crown Jewels to the enemies of the State. Worse.

“Byrne’s had it. How could he remain chief constable with the calamity of errors on his watch? But the policing board won’t have the b---- to sack him.”

A junior staff member, who was described as “distraught”, was blamed for publishing the highly sensitive data in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Many Catholic officers keep their jobs secret, in some cases even from their families, for fear of repercussions.

All officers are issued handguns for their own protection amid threats from dissident Republican terrorist groups who have called staff and their families “legitimate targets”.

In February, the Real IRA attempted to murder off-duty Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in a shooting carried out as he attended his son’s football coaching.

Second security breach

Surrey-born Mr Byrne, 60, was appointed as chief constable in July 2019. He was in charge of Cheshire Constabulary between 2014 and 2017, when he was suspended after he was accused of gross misconduct.

He was cleared of 74 allegations, including bullying, made against him in 2018 after a misconduct panel heard some of the claims were “trivial” and “exaggerated”.

He came under even greater pressure on Wednesday when the PSNI admitted there had been a second security breach a month earlier, raising questions over the timing of the revelation.

Liam Kelly, the first Catholic chairman of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland, said it made “matters worse” and “urgent answers” were required.

“How did this actually happen? The major security breach was bad enough but this heaps further additional pressure on the PSNI to produce credible explanations around data security protocols and the impact on officer safety,” he said.

Ms O’Neill said: “I’m very mindful of the officers, the staff and their families at this time ... we need to see accountability in terms of the response to that. It’s a very difficult situation for all those people. That’s why we need to get answers. We need to get to the bottom of this and there needs to be accountability around it.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, said many police officers in his constituency had been in touch with him since the breach, which he described as a “matter of grave concern”.

Asked whether the chief constable’s position was tenable, he said talking about that was “premature” until he knew more about how the leak occurred.

“What I want to see now is a robust response,” he added. “It’s important that they now take the steps that are necessary, not only to reassure their officers and staff but ensure they are adequately protected.”