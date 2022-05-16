Monty Williams hasn’t discussed Game 7 events with Deandre Ayton

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said he and Deandre Ayton did not talk about what happened after Game 7. He talked to the team today, but not DA personally

Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said he’s asking himself whether he put the young core guys in position to just go get buckets when teams key in on Chris Paul/Devin Booker. He thought he did, but said he’s looking at other teams that are able to do it and thinks that’s where they can improve – 2:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams stuck to the ‘internal’ stance on what happened with him and Deandre Ayton in Game 7, but said he hasn’t talked to Ayton 1-on-1 since the game.

Said he’s talked the team, but he also said he made a decision not to put Ayton back in as game got out of hand. #Suns – 2:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he and Deandre Ayton have not spoke in a 1-on-1 fashion since he took him out of the game last night. Williams addressed the team as a whole today. – 2:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said he and Deandre Ayton did not talk about what happened after Game 7. He talked to the team today, but not DA personally – 2:35 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

We are about to speak with Monty Williams for an end of the season availability. No word yet on if any players will be speaking at a later time. – 2:13 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Mavs humiliating the Suns, CP3 and Booker’s G7 duds, LUKA, what’s next for Phoenix, fake Ayton trades, and Warriors-Mavs deep dive preview. Then @Brian Scalabrine on BOS outlasting Giannis, Heat-Celtics preview:

Apple: apple.co/3wqszMi – 2:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Questions about Deandre Ayton’s ‘character’ and ‘attitude’ prevented rookie max extension, says JJ Redick #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Ayton’s fantastic.” JJ Redick.

“He’s OK.” Patrick Beverley.

The start of a debate between those two about Deandre Ayton. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs pic.twitter.com/7bWqo4rXDc – 11:54 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from Phoenix #Suns’ Game 7 flop vs. Dallas #Mavericks with Deandre Ayton’s ‘internal,’ with Monty Williams Devin Booker missing and Chris Paul falling short again after being up 2-0 in series #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs https://t.co/elgtaLYYFq via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/4SlEFJl9n4 – 10:20 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Leaders in each statistical category in the Mavs-Suns series:

Points:

1. Luka Doncic: 228

2. Devin Booker: 164

Assists:

1. Doncic: 49

2. Chris Paul: 40

Rebounds:

1. Doncic: 69

2. D. Ayton: 57

Steals:

1. Doncic: 15

2. Mikal Bridges: 9

3-pointers:

1. Doncic: 22

2. Crowder: 16 – 10:06 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

/Wizards fans:

Would you explore Deandre Ayton for Kristaps Porzingis? – 10:05 AM

Lang Greene @LangGreene

Spencer Dinwiddie outscored Chris Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton (who were at home) combined in a Game 7. – 9:23 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka in the Suns series:

— More points than Booker

— More rebounds than Ayton

— More assists than CP

— More steals than Mikal pic.twitter.com/weRy9Nh8j6 – 8:42 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Monty Williams on why Deandre Ayton only played 17 minutes: “It’s internal” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/mon… – 8:00 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This was Deandre Ayton’s last defensive possession of the game that appeared to prompt Monty to sub him out for the final time. pic.twitter.com/Bqj2w47mA9 – 1:26 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Suns’ Monty Williams hints at ‘internal’ reasons for only playing Deandre Ayton 17 minutes in Game 7 loss

cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:34 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

This week there’s gonna be a lot of stories/debates about “should Phoenix re-sign Deandre Ayton?” … that’s not really worth debating … those articles should have one word: Yes ** next topic ** … don’t let recency bias make you stupid – 12:25 AM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

So Ayton played fewer than 20 minutes due to an “internal” matter, according 2 Williams. Let me guess? He was pissed he rarely touched the ball! When he should’ve been the primary focus considering Mavs were committed 2 playing small ball and the other four Suns were dry heavin’ – 11:57 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

You better believe the Deandre Ayton sweepstakes begin with that game, too. Up to Phoenix, ultimately, if they want to pay him. But he’s a 23-year-old center that averaged 17/10 while playing good defense and largely having playoff success up until this series. He’s getting $$$. – 11:38 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

If I’m Phoenix I’m not overreacting. I’m paying Ayton, I’m bringing back the core and running it back. The one major change I make is signing someone like Ricky Rubio to limit Chris Paul’s minutes. Someone who can be the main floor general if/when he breaks down – 11:32 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

So to be clear for all you bamas that like to discredit accomplishments in hindsight … Dallas worked Phoenix in Game 7 to advance …. Monty Williams is still the rightful winner of Coach of the Year for the regular season – 11:17 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

We did not hear from Deandre Ayton postgame. Unclear if the team will go through exit interviews with the media and such. – 11:11 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The five major cap space teams this offseason are the Magic, Pacers, Pistons, Spurs and Blazers. I’m guessing one of those teams throws the 25% max offer sheet at Ayton if he and Phoenix don’t agree to something first. – 11:10 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Deandre Ayton not speaking to the media tonight. – 11:06 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

The NBA is fragile.

Phoenix just went from far and away best team in the NBA all season to out in 2nd round with a seemingly significant DeAndre Ayton issue and Chris Paul on a 4 year 120 million deal – 10:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges said he knows Monty Williams is taking the blame for the way these playoffs went for the Suns, but he insisted it’s squarely on the players – 10:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“His contract situation is between him and the front office. I care about him as a brother. Just making sure his mental is right…whatever happens, happens. Kind of hard to look so far in the future.” – Devin Booker on Deandre Ayton’s contract situation – 10:43 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Paul was asked if he was going through something the past few games. He said no, adding that Monty Williams took the blame for this collapse but it should be on him instead.

“That’s on me as the point guard, as the leader of the team.” – 10:39 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“We all have to look inside. But I’m the head of the ship. If there is a reason why, point at me,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. – 10:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Me.”

Monty Williams took ownership for the way the Suns were out of sorts over the last few weeks in the playoffs.

I asked him how he weighs a 64-win season vs. the final result. Said he’s not going to let this bad night take away from what they accomplished during the season – 10:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s internal.” Monty Williams when asked why Deandre Ayton only played 17 minutes. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:30 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

On Deandre Ayton playing just 17 minutes, Monty Williams: “It’s internal.” – 10:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“It’s internal.”

Monty Williams’ only 2 words when asked about Deandre Ayton not playing more minutes in Game 7 tonight – 10:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton only playing 17 minutes tonight: “It’s internal.” – 10:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I asked Monty Williams if there’s anything he attributes to the way the team has looked out of sorts the last couple of weeks and he said himself. Said he’s responsible for having the team ready. – 10:28 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“We’re a really good team. We had an off night and an inconsistent two weeks if I’m being honest,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. – 10:28 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Monty Williams: “We were the best team in the league all season long…We had an off night.” – 10:28 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Monty Williams asked how his team lost four out of five over the last couple weeks to lose the season: “Me” – 10:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Me. I’m the guy who is responsible to have us ready. That’s it.” #Suns coach Monty Williams #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs – 10:27 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Chris Paul is already in the media press conference room ready to take questions as Monty Williams is taking his turn. – 10:27 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“I told Jason (Kidd), ‘Y’all got us.’ They kicked our butts. That’s life,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. – 10:26 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Monty Williams: “I told Jason [Kidd], ‘You guys got us. You kicked our butts.’ That’s life.” – 10:26 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“I didn’t have them ready to play in a Game 7. (Dallas) played their tails off,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. – 10:25 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Monty Williams, who won Coach of the Year, put the blame on himself: “I did not have us ready to play in a Game 7.” – 10:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Book/Bridges/Ayton first career Game 7: 22 points, 8/30 FGs. – 10:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“All year long, we’ve been hearing all the praises…and we’ve been taking it. Well, tonight, we’ve gotta take it.” – Monty Williams on the Suns’ loss, saying he didn’t have them ready to play in a Game 7 – 10:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he knows his team didn’t want to play basically its worst game of the season tonight. Talked to the group about hearing all the praise all year long and said tonight the Suns need to take the criticism tonight just like they took that praise. – 10:25 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“I told them I hurt for them. I know they didn’t want to play that way. We basically played our worst game of the season tonight,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. – 10:25 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Monty Williams: “We basically played the worst game of the season tonight” – 10:24 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Monty Williams: “We played the worst game of the season tonight.” – 10:24 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Monty Williams: “We basically played the worst game of the season tonight.” – 10:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on Game 7: “I know they didn’t want to play that way. We basically played the worst game of the season tonight.” – 10:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Serious question, is DeAndre Ayton getting that bag this summer? – 10:16 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Now what? Coach of the year adjourned v adjusted. A quality successor must be found to relieve Paul in the near future. Ayton has not earned max investment. Bridges looked vastly overpaid for much of series, at both ends. Will Robert Sarver sell b4 investigation is completed? – 10:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Fair to question what the future holds for Deandre Ayton in Phoenix now. A title would’ve forced ownership to keep this group together. Withering like this in the 2nd round? DA will still want a max, but good luck convincing the front office he deserves it after this – 9:58 PM

Rashad Mobley @rashad20

Monty Williams is thankful for the hardships and triumphs of his NBA journey undf.td/3LdtGnK – 9:54 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

who gets a bigger contract this summer: ayton or brunson? – 9:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Suns had beaten this team 11 times in a row going into Game 3 of this series.

And now we’re about to get 2018 Draft slander forever… on what *may* be Deandre Ayton’s last game as a Sun pic.twitter.com/fNZdYHHy1B – 9:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

More boos after Deandre Ayton misses a pair of FTs. Suns down 35 – 9:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns are shooting an atrocious 24.4% from the field, going 3-of-14 from 3.

Booker is 0-for-7 for two points.

Paul 0-for-4 for one point.

Bridges 2-of-8 for four points.

Ayton 1-of-4 for 3 points, 3 fouls.

Crowder 2-of-6 for 5 points.

Wow. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs – 9:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Points at the half:

1 — Chris Paul

2 — Devin Booker

3 — Deandre Ayton

4 — Mikal Bridges

5 — Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/xDHRMgkUip – 9:10 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Need @Matt Williams to tell me if a team’s five starters have ever scored exactly 1 (Paul), 2 (Booker), 3 (Ayton), 4 (Bridges), and 5 (Crowder) points in an NBA half. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, what’s up @CountVonCount – 9:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Another reason why end-of-the-season awards need to be announced before the beginning of the playoffs: Monty Williams JUST received Coach of the Year, and now he looks crazy. – 9:01 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

They’ve been tending negatively this whole series against the Mavericks but now don’t recognize this Suns team. At all. That had to be the worst first half they’ve played all season. Chris Paul isn’t dictating a thing. Ayton and Booker are the complete opposite of automatic. SMH – 9:00 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

At halftime, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton have combined for 6 points on 1-of-15 shooting from the field. – 8:58 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Luka outplaying all of CP3, Booker and Ayton? Ok. Suns can live with that.

but Dinwiddie????? – 8:56 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

Shocked by how shook the Suns are. From top to bottom. Ayton and Paul the worst but everyone so bad. – 8:53 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Luka Doncic: 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 6 points and 6 rebounds.

Wow. – 8:53 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Down 21, Ayton off floor, and never even tried to involve Booker in the play. But may I interest you in Biyombo on the block? – 8:50 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

3 fouls on Deandre Ayton, which is 2 more field goals than Ayton, Chris Paul and Devin Booker have made so far. Combined. – 8:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

This much I know: Monty Williams is about to deliver an all-time halftime speech to the Suns, who were the best team this regular season and are in real danger now of being eliminated by the Mavs. – 8:47 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are 2-of-18 from the field so far in Game 7. – 8:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton 3rd foul. Comes out with 3:57 left in half.

Biyombo in. #Suns down 18. – 8:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton just picked up his 3rd foul on another offensive foul. Bismack Biyombo will check in for him. Suns down 18 – 8:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Three fouls on Ayton – 8:46 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

it took until 4:21 left in the 2Q for Chris Paul/Devin Booker/Deandre Ayton to record their first made field goal combined. – 8:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton dunk off Booker feed.

Booker gets to rim, fouled by Ayton. two fouls on Ayton.

#Suns down 43-25 as Doncic hits FTs. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns force shot clock violation with 5:29 left in half. Down 16 as Ayton is called for offensive foul. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:43 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are 0-for-11 from the field.

Luka Doncic is 6-for-8 and has 8 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie is 5-for-7. – 8:43 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

That was a 10-0 Mavs before the Ayton free-throw, but it felt like it could have been 20-0. – 8:42 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Some boos from the crowd after Deandre Ayton misses back-to-back looks right in the paint. Dinwiddie hits another 3. Suns down 15 – 8:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton misses two point blank shots the rim. #Suns down 15 with 6:30 left in half as Dinwiddie again from 3. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs

Doncic checks in with 6:24 left in half. – 8:41 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton: combined 0-11 from the floor. – 8:41 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

How was Ayton spooked inside there?? – 8:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ayton checking back in after getting only one shot off in first quarter. Mavericks have done a great job keeping the ball out of his hands inside – 8:40 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Zero field goals for Ayton, Booker and Paul in the first quarter. – 8:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson in for Chris Paul and Jae Crowder.

Biyombo checking in I assume for Ayton.

Shamet corner 3.

Dinwiddie answer 3. #Suns down eight. – 8:17 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic starts the game with a fadeaway in the paint over Deandre Ayton and a step-back 3 from the corner. Mavericks up 5-3 two minutes in. – 8:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Doncic got Ayton on a switch,

Fadeaway good. #Suns down 2-0. – 8:03 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul

7:02 tip @theeagledallas – 7:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Same starters for both teams

Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton

Mavs: Brunson, Doncic, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell – 7:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I used to have hair.” Monty Williams when asked about Chris Paul being older, but says the #Suns point guard is at his best in situations like this. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #NBASundays #Game7s pic.twitter.com/UQlAFnEkKk – 7:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Just making the simple play, that’s something we’ve done all year.” Monty Williams heading into #Suns-#Mavs Game 7. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBASundays #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WytOvOApDF – 7:14 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I think Phoenix wins tonight BUT it’s going to have to be because of the young guys, not CP3.

People already being weird about the Year 17 point guard lol… I’m looking at Book, Bridges, Ayton. They have to come through on their levels. It’s their time – 6:59 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Huge difference in moods before Game 7 in Phoenix. Jason Kidd wants his players to be loose. Monty Williams definitely taking a serious tone. Both appropriate considering the expectations – 6:51 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Suns coach Monty Williams with wise words about Game 7: “Nobody’s going off to war or anything like that. But it’s important to us, coaches, players, the organization, the city. I thought about it all day. And all night. That’s just how it is.” – 6:30 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Suns coach Monty Williams ahead of Game 7 on Chris Paul, who’s had four consecutive underwhelming games: “In games like this, on days like this, this is when he does his best stuff, and I’m looking forward to that.” – 6:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on the Suns’ approach to Game 7 today: “For me it’s like, do what we do no matter where we are.”

Said they’ve obviously made adjustments, but today is all about playing hard, executing and not overthinking – 6:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Every game consumes you, but this is Game 7.” #Suns coach Monty Williams. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Uig0lLHXoV – 6:19 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“I thought about it all day. All night. That’s how it is. I’m not going to tell you I was able to go into my backyard and prune. That didn’t happen,” Suns head coach Monty Williams about his Game 7 nerves. – 6:18 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams agreed with Jae Crowder’s sentiment yesterday that a lot of the turnovers come down to a bit of overthinking. Wants to see his team make the simple and right play tonight. – 6:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams on the finality of the Suns’ season: “It’s unbelievably hard, just because our expectations are to be the last team standing. And in a short period of time, we’ve come a long way, and the process of the expectations have changed so quickly.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 16, 2022

Clutch Points: “From what our man Lil Wayne told me, he was sitting across [from the Suns bench], Monty got so upset with Ayton that he said, ‘You freaking quit on us'” Skip Bayless with some insight on what happened between Monty Williams & Deandre Ayton -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 16, 2022

