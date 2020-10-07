Monty Don on why we should put our phones down and go outside

We all need a bit of soothing from time to time, and the chances are that mid-pandemic, many of us are feeling the strain.

Monty Don, the dulcet-toned presenter of BBC Two's Gardeners' World, has a simple suggestion.

He wants us to look up, look outside and put our phones down.

"I live in the middle of the country, but whenever I'm in a city, the thing I notice most - and which shocks me most - is how many people are walking along with headphones in, looking at a phone," he tells BBC News.

"They're not noticing anything at all - the weather, the sky, any other sounds. And that has to be bad for you. It has to be.

"I think the great lesson to be learned is opening ourselves up, pay attention to what is actually going on."

Don's dogs are a regular feature on Gardeners' World [pictured with Nellie and Nigel, who died earlier this year]

Don, who has been broadcasting and writing about gardens since the 1980s, thinks we are "becoming divorced from nature".

"We'd see these fabulous programmes on television, showing the plight of the snow leopard, or the melting glaciers.

"And because they're so good, and so interesting, it becomes fixed - it becomes something that's happening elsewhere.

"What I want to stress is that wildlife and nature and the environment is here, on your back door, now - outside your window."

Don's latest book, My Garden World, is a homage to the Herefordshire countryside on his doorstep and his farm on the Welsh borders. He writes about his changing surroundings month by month, from spiders to sparrows, worms to wood sorrel.

Written in the present tense, it is a mindful journey through the beauty of his surroundings, interspersed with nuggets of information. You learn that grass snakes' survival technique is to give off a repulsive smell rather than attack you, which is a blessing of sorts.

Grass snakes have an unusual way of repelling predators

He thinks it's important to learn about nature, saying: "One of our modern evils is that knowledge is so accessible that we tend to have a little learning and not much depth.

"What took time in writing the book was research. So I'd go and read a book about voles or read two or three books about migration. I figured, if I understood it, the reader would understand it."

But if we follow his advice to put down our phones, step outside and sniff the air, what will this actually do for us?

For Don, it's all about the sense of wellbeing that comes from establishing a connection with nature.

Being outside is vital for Don's mental health

His journey with depression is well-documented, and he tends to find it tougher as the daylight recedes.

"I have for many years, suffered from depression, which comes and goes but tends to be something that is worse in winter," he explains.

"And, touch wood, it's been much better for the last few years. "But for me, the benefits of nature are all about the physical connection with the rhythm of the natural world.

