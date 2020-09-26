Monty Don reveals how he overcomes seasonal affective disorder ahead of autumn

From Country Living

Wherever Monty Don goes, his fans want to know one thing: where’s Nigel? There was the woman who ran across the road to ask him in Tokyo, the passenger who approached him on a flight in Missouri and the policeman at Buckingham Palace. “I was going to the Palace for something [his OBE] and this policeman with a machine gun asked, ‘Have you brought your dog, sir?’ They weren’t interested in me. Nigel was a mega international superstar.”



Then, this May, Nigel, the nation’s best-loved golden retriever, died. “It was completely out of the blue,” says Monty from Longmeadow, the Herefordshire farmhouse where he lives with his wife, Sarah. “I still miss him terribly.”

Nigel, who was almost 12, had suffered fits during the night. Monty thinks he might have had a brain tumour. He describes him as “a lovely dog” but says that all their dogs – a quick count by Monty reveals four – are part of the family.

The difference is that Nigel was also loved by millions of viewers of Gardeners’ World, where he would often appear. When Monty told his 188,000 Twitter followers, he received a flood of condolence messages: “Nigel had two qualities that were special. He was extraordinary in front of a camera. He was like a B-movie star. He worked 10 hours a day. He’d learn his lines, step in at the right place at the right time and hit the mark.” Monty seems in awe. “He was also a symbol for a pure kind of goodness. He gave just enough to let you in, but not so much that it stopped you adding whatever you liked.”



The show must go on... in lockdown

Monty Don, now 65, has been presenting Gardeners’ World for almost 20 years, but he developed this career by accident. In the 1980s, he ran a jewellery business with Sarah that counted Elton John and Princess Diana as customers. Gardening was “a private passion”. He started writing about it only after the press picked up on a picture of his own garden in an article about his fashion success. When the jewellery company went bust in the recession of the early Nineties, his sideline took off: he had found his calling.

Today, Gardeners’ World – Monty’s regular gig, alongside gardening documentaries, books and columns – is filmed at Longmeadow. This year, despite lockdown, the team powered on. Many of the programmes were filmed by remote control. The BBC dug cabling into the garden, connecting cameras to screens in two shipping containers in the drive. The director sat in one; the camera operator and the sound recordist in the other. They spoke to Monty on walkie-talkies.

“It was all filmed without me ever seeing another human being,” Monty says, unfazed. “Needs must.” And viewers loved it. The show attracted an audience of almost three million, its highest for a decade: “I think people liked the fact that it was honest. It was almost like a live broadcast: the cameras just filmed what happened. That gave it a different feel.”

Many of us also turned to gardening ourselves. Monty hopes this means we now have a closer relationship with nature. “It could be with a robin, it could be with a worm, it could be with the weather... I think more people now realise that it’s interesting, and it’s not going to cease to be interesting just because you’re now allowed to get on a bus or go shopping.”

Noticing the everyday was “the driving purpose” behind Monty’s new book, My Garden World: “I wanted to show that this big, mysterious natural world is just outside your door.

It’s yours. It’s not something that happens elsewhere to other people or in other places. It’s right here and now, today.”





Mental health and gardening

Monty, who grew up in the Hampshire countryside, remembers sowing carrots aged 17 and feeling “at home”. His own relationship is with the soil, a need he once described as “a fix”.

He likes “the process of gardening”: watching things grow through the seasons and doing it himself. “I like growing things, almost anything, and I’ve always been driven by gardening rather than plants... I am not a plants person; I am a gardener and I like gardens. I can be happy and stimulated by a garden with no special plants. A simple plant like a rose can give me as much pleasure as the rarest plant in the world.”

Monty also finds gardening “a healing activity”, a way to work through problems. “I’m physically engaged, using all my concentration, but in a fairly mindless way. I’m not thinking about what I’m doing, I’m just doing it.”

