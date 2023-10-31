Montserrat Conejo promises to show full potential at UFC Fight Night 231

Montserrat Conejo doesn’t think UFC fans have seen what she’s truly capable of in the octagon.

Things haven’t really worked out for the Mexican fighter after making a successful UFC debut in 2021. She made her first official appearance with a unanimous decision win over Cheyanne Vlismas but was then stopped by TKO in subsequent bouts against Amanda Lemos and Jaqueline Amorim.

“Yeah, unfortunately I’m coming off two losses, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to move forward and win,” Conejo told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “My objective is to go out there and win and do the best way I can possibly do.

“I’m working extremely hard. Both mentally and physically I feel much better, and that’s what’s important. I’m going with a little chip on my shoulder that I’ve been carrying after these two defeats. I’m coming in with that, and it’s given me motivation and that extra push. This is the one.”

Conejo (10-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC) returns to the cage Saturday at UFC Fight Night 231, which takes place at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. The event streams on ESPN+. Conejo takes on Brazil’s Eduarda Moura (9-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC).

Conejo, 30, represented the Mexican women’s national wrestling team in her younger days. She’s a seven-time national champion. Despite the notable background, Conejo doesn’t believe she’s show it partly due to torn meniscus and other knee injuries. Now healthy, Conejo is determined to return to her roots.

“I feel like I haven’t been able to show what I really do – wrestle,” Conejo said. “I think that’s what it is, being able to return to my base, and that means defending takedowns so I don’t get taken to the ground and also strengthening my attacks on the feet, my striking. I consider myself an aggressive fighter. This last fights, I didn’t feel like the aggressor, so that’s also part of retuning to my roots.”

