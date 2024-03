[BBC]

Montrose moved nine points clear of SWPL bottom side Hamilton Academical with a 2-1 victory.

Louise Brown struck to put Montrose in front shortly before the half-time interval.

Chloe Muir fired Accies level as the hour mark approached and it looked as though the visitors would hold on for a point.

But Aimee Ridgeway nodded the hosts back in front in the 89th minute and sealed all three points for her side.