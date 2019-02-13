Montrezl Harrell fined $25,000 after telling fan to 'shut the f--- up'

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell gave a fan a piece of his mind Monday, and that interaction will cost him a piece of his paycheck Tuesday. Harrell was fined $25,000 by the NBA after he told a fan to “shut the f— up” during Monday’s game.

The moment was captured during the broadcast. Harrell was picked up by microphones, and can be heard swearing at the fan.

Warning: The following clip contains NSFW language.

Montrezl Harrell has no time for the hecklers 😂 pic.twitter.com/VFCjZ88Vx8 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 12, 2019





The league reviewed the tape and fined Harrell for “directing inappropriate language toward a fan.” It’s not known what the fan said to provoke Harrell.

It’s not the first time Harrell told off a heckling fan. In December, he confronted a fan following a Clippers loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. Harrell was not fined for that confrontation.

Montrezl Harrell was fined after swearing at a fan. (AP Photo)

The 25-year-old Harrell wasn’t so fortunate this time. He’ll have to hope telling off the fan was worth $25,000.

The fine adds insult to injury for Harrell. The Clippers also lost Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-120.

