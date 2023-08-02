Montreal's new REM down — again — days after rocky start of service
The Réseau express métropolitain (REM), Montreal's new light-rail train line, is down in both directions between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations due to an incident Wednesday morning, triggering the service's emergency backup plan for the third time in as many days.
A spokesperson for the REM said shuttles buses are available to customers.
The REM's official launch on Monday was also marred by two service disruptions within 24 hours.
More to come.