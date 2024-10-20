Montreal's Gabriel Diallo loses in Almaty Open final in three sets

ALMATY — Montreal's Gabriel Diallo lost to Russian-Armenian player Karen Khachanov in three sets at the Almaty Open men's final on Sunday.

Khachanov won his seventh ATP Tour title 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

The 28-year-old Khachanov has won both of his matches with the 23-year-old Diallo.

Khachanov also beat Diallo 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 64 at this year's National Bank Open.

Diallo had seven aces to Khachanov's six and the Russian-Armenian had a double fault.

Khachanov converted 6 of 19 break points, while Diallo managed to convert 3 of 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press