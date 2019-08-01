Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime edges Reilly Opelka at Citi Open

WASHINGTON — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic are moving on at the Citi Open.

Auger-Alliasime beat American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a second-round match in Washington on Wednesday, while eighth-seeded Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4 to advance.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 9 seed from Montreal, got a first-round bye before knocking off the six-foot-11 Opelka.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now ranked 22nd in the world, Auger-Aliassime, 18, won 89 per cent of his first serve points against the 43rd-ranked Opelka.

The Canadian broke Opelka in the final game to win the ATP Tour 500 match. The hard-serving Opelka had 22 aces, 10 more than his opponent.

Auger-Aliassime will face another big server, No. 6 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, in the third round.

Raonic, who also had a first-round bye, will play Germany's Peter Gojowczyk (No. 122).

The Canadian Press