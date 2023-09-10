Montrealers line up for souvenir rivets from old Champlain Bridge

Montreal-area residents are lining up for the chance to own a little piece of the Champlain Bridge that connected the city and its South Shore for nearly 60 years.

As of 9:30 a.m. people were lining up in the rain on foot and in vehicles to get one of a few thousand rivets from the bridge that are being given away as keepsakes.

The original Champlain Bridge was decommissioned in 2019 when it was replaced by a new $4.4-billion span.

A spokeswoman for the federal Crown corporation that manages the old bridge says the structure played a major part in the economic development of both Montreal and its suburbs, even though it was plagued with issues in its final years.

Nathalie Lessard says rivets -- essentially big nails -- are significant because they helped hold the bridge together and aren't used in modern construction.

The rivets come with a disclaimer warning that they may contain traces of lead paint, which has been mitigated by a protective coat of varnish.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press