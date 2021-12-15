Montrealers can expect tighter restrictions as Omicron infections rise: public health

Montreal public health recorded an increase of 67 outbreaks on the island, going from 207 last week to 274 this week. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Montreal Public Health is asking the population to reduce its number of contacts in light of the Omicron variant.

The city recorded 844 new COVID-19 cases today, and Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal public health director, says she expects the daily number to increase in the coming weeks.

Currently, 95 cases in the city are associated with the Omicron variant, and 90 per cent of them involve people who were fully vaccinated.

"With two doses, you can still easily catch the variant," Dr. Drouin said.

The median age of people infected with Omicron is 32, and 80 per cent of them showed symptoms.

Many of the cases were imported from the U.S., she said. Five cases came from Europe and another five from Africa.

"It's still uncertain what will happen if the Omicron variant is introduced in places where we have the elderly population," she said.

Limiting contacts for the foreseeable future and getting vaccinated remain the best way to protect vulnerable demographics, she said.

Tuesday, public health in Montreal recorded an increase of 67 outbreaks on the island — from 207 last week to 274 this week.

Most of those outbreaks are in schools (123) and workplaces (91). There are 35 outbreaks in daycare centres and eight outbreaks in health-care settings.

Outbreaks in schools have led to 574 positive COVID-19 cases, and 552 of those cases were linked to elementary schools.

Workplace outbreaks are linked to 460 cases, most of them in the manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, weeks after the start of the children's vaccination campaign, there remain disparities in vaccination and case rates between neighbourhoods on the island.

Some northern and eastern parts of the city have significantly lower vaccination rates than others.

Changing health measures

Earlier today, Premier François Legault said he is considering changing gathering restrictions for the holidays after the province reported 2,386 COVID-19 cases today.

"It wouldn't be responsible to not look at all the possibilities, and we have to keep measures that will have an impact on [decreasing] hospitalizations," he said.

"I'm very aware that Quebecers and, as I was telling my colleagues yesterday, Canadians are very fed up with the measures."

Yesterday, Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, defended the government's decision to loosen gathering restrictions, a week after Legault said he hoped Quebecers would be allowed to meet with up to 20 people.

Given the looming threat of the omicron variant and the rising number of cases and hospitalizations, Liberal House leader André Fortin said he hopes the government will base its future decisions solely on public health analyses.

"We're in a situation where the government seems to be doing exactly what they did last year, which is make a premature announcement based on political considerations and now … they may have to backtrack on this."

"A lot of Quebecers are making plans right now and they don't really know what the government wants them to do or not."

Legault says he's asked Ottawa for federal government employees to help administer vaccinations in Quebec.

"Right now, we need all our employees to vaccinate," he said. "We called them all back, but there aren't as many as we used to have for vaccinations, and that's really our priority now: the third dose and vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds."