Montrealer detained in Algeria while on his way back to Canada

Lazhar Zouaïmia, an Algerian-Canadian citizen was arbitrarily detained in Algeria, according to his wife Fatima Benzerara.

She says her husband was arrested at the Mohamed Boudiaf International airport, in Constantine, in the eastern part of the country on Feb. 16, as he was about to board the plane to return home to Montreal, after a stopover in Algiers.

He was arrested and then taken by plainclothes agents to the premises of the city's security services, without a court order and without a clear charge, Benzerara says.

"I don't sleep anymore, I don't eat anymore, I spent 24 hours in the hospital, my daughter collapsed, the whole family, everything changed," she told Radio-Canada.

Lazhar Zouaïmia is charged with promoting terrorist acts through technological means, according to his lawyer.

Like hundreds of other Algerians, in Montreal, Zouaïmia, participated in the Hirak Movement, a peaceful popular movement which began on Feb. 22, 2019 in Algeria, calling for the country to democratize.

"What's more difficult are the charges," his wife said. "I really do not understand. It's really the opposite of what Lazhar is."

Repression

In recent months, the Algerian regime has stepped up repression tactics against Hirak activists.

According to media counts, 300 activists are being detained and prosecuted on various charges, including "terrorism."

"More than 300 people were arrested for crimes of opinion and political crimes," Algerian journalist Mustapha Bendjama said.

"Currently, we are experiencing terrible repression in Algeria, worse than what we experienced under Bouteflika [the president deposed by the protest movement] or other presidents."

On the eve of the 2019 Algerian protests' third anniversary, several activists were arrested in cities across the country.

For Idir Sadou, a friend of the family, the government wants "to make an example" of Zouaïmia.

"It will have an effect of fear and terror for people who want to go to [Algeria]," he said.

"I know people who had plans to visit their family in the country and who decided not to go, to postpone because they expressed themselves on social networks."

The federal government confirmed to Radio-Canada that it is aware of Zouaïmia's arrest and detention, noting that consular officials remain in contact with local authorities to gather further information and provide consular assistance.

Hydro-Québec, Zouaïmia's employer, says it learned of his arrest through his spouse.

The Crown corporation has indicated that the employment relationship is maintained and that it is "monitoring the situation closely through [its] human resources and corporate security teams."