Montreal visits Carolina after shootout win

Montreal Canadiens (24-28-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-19-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Carolina Hurricanes after the Canadiens beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime.

Carolina has gone 19-8-4 at home and 36-19-6 overall. The Hurricanes have conceded 168 goals while scoring 200 for a +32 scoring differential.

Montreal has gone 12-12-7 on the road and 24-28-10 overall. The Canadiens have a -43 scoring differential, with 173 total goals scored and 216 conceded.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 24 goals and 40 assists for the Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen has scored three goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 25 goals and 36 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has scored three goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: out (lower body), Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting).

Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral), Colin White: day to day (upper-body).

