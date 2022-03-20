Montreal St. Patrick's Day parade is back, 2 years after being cancelled over COVID

·4 min read

MONTREAL — Downtown Montreal was awash in green Sunday as the city's St. Patrick's Day parade returned following two years of pandemic-induced cancellations.

Kilted bagpipe players, dancers and a small crowd embraced the rain and cold weather to enjoy the scaled-back 197th edition of the parade — one of several across Canada over the weekend.

Among the participants in Montreal was Chantal Shirley Arcand of Laval, Que., who woke up at 6 a.m. to get ready for the event and meticulously choose every green piece from her wardrobe — including green lipstick.

"Shamrocks on my head, on my socks, on my thighs, everything has shamrocks on it," Shirley Arcand said in an interview Sunday. "Neck, shirt, feet; I'm all in green!"

Referring to the parade as a tradition, Shirley Arcand said she had been disappointed in the last years to see the streets empty for St. Patrick's Day.

The March celebration of Irish culture was among the first events to be cancelled in 2020 and then again in 2021 due to the pandemic. But as COVID-19 protocols are being lifted across Canada, the event was reintroduced this year with fewer participants.

The United Irish Societies of Montreal, which have organized the event since 1929, kicked off festivities around 9:30 a.m. instead of the afternoon like in previous years.

Kevin Tracey, spokesman for the United Irish Societies of Montreal, said in an interview they had to juggle different approaches over three months before receiving the city's official go-ahead for the parade.

"We were doing everything we could to be accepted by the public health authorities; starting earlier so we figured less people would be going out to make an entire day out of it, more family-oriented, that type of thing," Tracey said Sunday.

"Even if they said we could put 4,000 people, we wouldn’t have time. A lot of people are coming out of town, you can’t just change these things overnight."

The walking parade of dancers and marching bands — which was officially announced three weeks ago — saw 500 people on Sunday instead of the usual thousands of participants. The colourful and dynamic floats were also nowhere to be seen as the parade made its way across the city's downtown.

"It’s kind of a sense of relief that we finally got something back, no restrictions," Tracey said. "We had way bigger crowds than this, but still, it was fun. I’m surprised that many people came out."

Eddy Picard, one of the parade's attendees, said the change of pace didn't discourage him from waking up early to put on his costume and dye his beard with green paint.

"We usually stop for breakfast before I have a liquid breakfast," Picard said on Sunday. "No chance, it was too early … usually it lasts two, two and half hours … I'm only on my second beer!"

Montreal resident Cherine McCrory echoed Picard's comments, adding that it was an opportunity for her group of friends and herself to celebrate their heritage.

"We come every year since 1987," McCrory, who is of Irish descent, said in an interview. "And because we haven't been in the last two years, we were really coming, no matter what time it was."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was also among the participants, leading the parade.

"We are celebrating the Irish communities of Montreal today with the much-anticipated return of the traditional parade," Plante said on Twitter Sunday.

Montreal police said the parade ended peacefully and required no interventions.

Meanwhile, police in Kingston, Ont., said they were investigating an incident in which one of their officers was struck in the head by a drink container at that city's St. Patrick’s Day event on Saturday.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital for a head injury after being attacked around 2:15 p.m., close to Queen's University. No arrest has been made.

Toronto's St. Patrick's Day parade returned Sunday as well. Several marching bands wound their way through city streets lined by onlookers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 20, 2022.

Virginie Ann, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Centipedes: They bite, but don't kill them. Here's why

    It's that time of year again.

  • Nice and warm for Sunday, then snow on Monday

    Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 3/19.

  • Heavy Snow Falls in Northern Maine

    Heavy snow lowered visibility in parts of Maine on Saturday, March 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.Video shared by the NWS shows heavy snow falling at its office in Caribou. The service said about three inches of snow had fallen by 4:57 pm on Saturday, and that precipitation was expected to switch over to sleet and freezing rain soon after.According to the NWS, road conditions could be slick into Saturday night, and drivers were reminded to use caution. Credit: NWS Caribou via Storyful

  • Boris Johnson: Russian win would bring 'age of intimidation'

    LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “turning point for the world,” arguing that a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces would herald “a new age of intimidation.” But the British leader was accused by opponents of making a crass comparison by likening Ukraine’s fight against invasion to the U.K.’s exit from the European Union. Speaking to a Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northwest England, Johnson cl

  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford heads to Washington on Monday for trade mission

    This item is part of Watching Washington, a regular dispatch from CBC News correspondents reporting on U.S. politics and developments that affect Canadians. What's new? Ontario Premier Doug Ford is headed to Washington on Monday for high-level meetings with officials in the Biden administration and business leaders, according to a senior source with the province. The trip is being described as a trade mission aimed at attracting more skilled workers to Ontario, while also highlighting the harm c

  • Johnson calls on China to speak out over Ukraine war

    The Prime Minister said atrocities committed by Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine meant it was hard for countries to ‘sit this one out’.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Oilers' bet on Evander Kane has paid off. Should Edmonton re-sign him?

    Signing Kane certainly had its risks, but so far Ken Holland's decision to bring in the troubled forward has paid dividends.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.