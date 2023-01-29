Quebec snow pushes Montreal closer to an all-time January record

Digital Writers
·2 min read
Quebec snow pushes Montreal closer to an all-time January record
Quebec snow pushes Montreal closer to an all-time January record

Montreal could be in for a record-breaking, snowy end to January.

Two systems will bring Montreal close to its all-time, snowiest January recorded at Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL). The record is a whopping 95.1 cm of snowfall, recorded at the airport in January 1999. Through Jan. 27 this year, Montreal has recorded over 76.8 cm of snowfall.

SEE ALSO: How Colorado lows and Texas lows affect our weather in Canada

QC snowfall
QC snowfall

It's a little unusual that the city is close to breaking this record given the average temperature for January was nearly five degrees above normal.

The first system will pack a bigger punch, with light-to-moderate snowfall throughout the day on Sunday. This snowfall is likely to be of the fluffier variety, so there is the opportunity for accumulation to reach closer to 15 cm by the end of the day.

QCSNOW
QCSNOW

There is a winter weather travel advisory for Gatineau.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution as driving conditions could become hazardous. Plan ahead and give yourself more time if you need to travel.

The snowfall will taper Sunday overnight into Monday morning, providing a short break before light precipitation fills in throughout the afternoon.

The two days of snowfall accumulation could be the push that topples the record set in 1999.

QCwarmth
QCwarmth

Temperatures are forecast to plunge throughout the week, with daytime highs stuck in the negative double digits. Montreal could see temperatures as frigid as -20°C for a daytime high for the first time this winter. The last time Montreal had a daytime high below -10°C was Feb. 28, 2022.

Looking ahead, Montreal is expected to see milder temperatures with the chance of some snowfall going into the second week of February.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.

Check back into The Weather Network for more updates on the weather in Quebec.

Latest Stories

  • More than a century since the Big Blow — thousands of trees were destroyed

    The windstorm destroyed an immense amount of timber along the coast of the Olympic Peninsula.

  • Philippines probes labor abuses in Kuwait after new killing

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government said Saturday it will take steps to assess and prevent abuses including rape and maltreatment of Filipino workers in Kuwait, after a housemaid was killed and dumped in a desert in the oil-rich emirate. The remains of Jullebee Ranara were flown home Friday night from Kuwait, where the 35-year-old was reportedly killed by her employer’s son then dumped with burn marks, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said. Filipino officials were trying to

  • Doubling of inmate deaths in Ontario prompts call for correctional oversight body

    A spike in inmate deaths in Ontario has prompted dozens of advocacy groups, academics and others to send an open letter to the province's solicitor general calling for an "independent oversight body for correctional institutions." A report from Tracking (In)Justice, a law enforcement and criminal justice transparency project says a total of 41 people died in the custody of Ontario correctional institutions in 2021, almost double the number in 2020. Deaths have been largely on the rise since 2015

  • Police urge caution after another snowmobile tragedy

    Police are advising the public to take care while snowmobiling following the tragic death of a Sudbury woman on Wednesday. First responders have recovered the body of 29-year-old Heather Lockwood from Oastler Lake in Seguin Township, who went through the icy surface while snowmobiling during heavy snowfall. West Parry Sound OPP, with Parry Sound District EMS and Seguin Township fire department, responded to the incident at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, after receiving notice of a missing person. Whi

  • Storm that caused the president to declare 7 counties federal disaster areas

    The storm claimed the lives of 29 people and 20 animals.

  • PHOTOS: Heavy snow blankets parts of Alberta before the cold sets in

    While many may have felt like they were living in a snow globe, others felt the stress of the hazardous road conditions during Friday’s event.

  • Overachieving squalls give Calgary its snowiest January day on record

    Significant snow squalls associated with an Arctic front brought record-breaking snowfall across sections of Calgary on Friday.

  • More snow in the works for Ontario this weekend with back-to-back systems

    Ontario will feel the full force of winter in the coming days as additional rounds of snow and colder air descend on the province.

  • Snowy Sunday to make travel tricky in parts of southern Ontario

    Ontario will feel the full force of winter in the coming days as additional rounds of snow and colder air descend on the province.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Canadian women finish 9th at Sydney 7s with wins over Spain, Brazil

    The Canadian women's rugby sevens team finished ninth at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Sydney, Australia, following back-to-back victories over Spain and Brazil on Saturday. The 10th-ranked Canadians rebounded for their first two wins of the tournament after finishing at the bottom of Pool B with an 0-3-0 record. Canada took down No. 9 Spain 27-10 in a ninth-place semifinal before edging No. 11 Brazil 24-21 in an exciting ninth-place playoff. Nakisa Levale, Renee Gonzalez and Fancy

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the first win in franchise history over their Pacific Northwest rivals and topped their win and points totals from last season — all before the NHL All-Star break. “Different team and

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of