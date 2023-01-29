Quebec snow pushes Montreal closer to an all-time January record

Montreal could be in for a record-breaking, snowy end to January.

Two systems will bring Montreal close to its all-time, snowiest January recorded at Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL). The record is a whopping 95.1 cm of snowfall, recorded at the airport in January 1999. Through Jan. 27 this year, Montreal has recorded over 76.8 cm of snowfall.

QC snowfall

It's a little unusual that the city is close to breaking this record given the average temperature for January was nearly five degrees above normal.

The first system will pack a bigger punch, with light-to-moderate snowfall throughout the day on Sunday. This snowfall is likely to be of the fluffier variety, so there is the opportunity for accumulation to reach closer to 15 cm by the end of the day.

QCSNOW

There is a winter weather travel advisory for Gatineau.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution as driving conditions could become hazardous. Plan ahead and give yourself more time if you need to travel.

The snowfall will taper Sunday overnight into Monday morning, providing a short break before light precipitation fills in throughout the afternoon.

The two days of snowfall accumulation could be the push that topples the record set in 1999.

QCwarmth

Temperatures are forecast to plunge throughout the week, with daytime highs stuck in the negative double digits. Montreal could see temperatures as frigid as -20°C for a daytime high for the first time this winter. The last time Montreal had a daytime high below -10°C was Feb. 28, 2022.

Looking ahead, Montreal is expected to see milder temperatures with the chance of some snowfall going into the second week of February.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.

