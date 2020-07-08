Montreal police to unveil rules around street checks

Montreal's police service is set to unveil a policy on street checks today, a practice that is nothing short of controversial.

A street check is an interaction between police and civilians, outside a criminal context, that allows for the collection of identifying information.

Up until now, the SPVM had no policy dictating how those interactions should be conducted. Last year, three independent researchers found there was systemic bias in how the checks are carried out, and that:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Indigenous people and Black people were four to five times more likely than white people to be stopped by police.

Indigenous women were particularly overrepresented: they were 11 times more likely to be stopped by police than white women.

Young Arab people between the ages of 15 and 24 were four times more likely than white people of the same age to be targeted for a street check.

The report stopped short of concluding officers are guilty of racial profiling, but said "it is obvious that the results of our analysis reveal disparities and disproportionalities, which suggest the presence of systemic biases."

Montreal city council and groups representing Black communities in the city have called on the SPVM to stop the practice entirely, but the police service forged ahead.

There is precedent for a ban, however — Nova Scotia did so last year after a review found street checks are not reasonably necessary for police to execute their duties.

In Ontario, a Court of Appeal justice who reviewed that province's policy on street checks in 2017 determined the practice should be sharply curtailed and suggested certain criteria be tightened.

The rules around street checks are also coming out in the midst of a national conversation around systemic racism in policing and calls to defund police, sparked by the highly publicized deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both killed by police.

Last month, in the wake of a damning report about discrimination in the city, the SPVM issued a statement acknowledging the "systemic nature of racism and discrimination" and saying it will actively work to fight it.