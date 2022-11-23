Jewish groups 'horrified' by video showing Montreal driver hitting baby in carriage

MONTREAL — Jewish groups in Quebec say they are deeply disturbed and horrified after a driver was video-recorded hitting a baby in a stroller that was being pushed along a Montreal intersection by an Orthodox Jewish woman.

The video, circulated widely on social media and taken from a surveillance camera installed on a nearby apartment building, shows the vehicle driving off after hitting the baby and not stopping. The one-year-old baby was taken to hospital for observation and was uninjured.

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the video shows a hit and run.

"The driver slows down but doesn't make its stop before continuing on. At the same time, there was a woman pushing a stroller," Brabant said in an interview Wednesday.

"The vehicle hit the stroller before driving off, making it a hit and run."

The collision occurred on Nov. 16 at around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues in the city's Outremont borough, which includes a large Hasidic Jewish population whose members are easily identifiable due to their traditional clothing.

B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement on Wednesday it was deeply disturbed by the video footage that seemed to depict the vehicle ramming into a Jewish Orthodox woman and the baby. The organization said it is keeping tabs on the police investigation.

The Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec said in a news release they were horrified by the images captured by the surveillance camera. The council recommended that its members "take the greatest caution" before drawing any conclusions about "this unfortunate event."

Outremont borough Mayor Laurent Desbois said in a tweet he's shocked by the video and is hopeful police will quickly identify the driver.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also commented on Twitter, calling the video "incredibly violent."

"Fortunately, they are safe and sound," she wrote, adding that Montreal police were conducting an investigation into the "unacceptable incident."

Brabant said police are looking for information about the driver and are asking that person to present themselves at a police station. The public is also urged to call authorities with any information about the collision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press