Montreal police open homicide probe into killing of 61-year-old man

Montreal police say they are investigating after one man died in a shooting outside an apartment today.

Investigators say a man, 61, was allegedly shot in front of a building in the city's Ville-Marie district, located east of downtown, at around 8 a.m.

The victim was struck in the upper body and declared dead at the scene.

Police said later in the day the death was being investigated as a homicide.

There have been no arrests made so far.

It's the 11th homicide in Montreal this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press