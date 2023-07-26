Montreal police officer stabbed in Côte-des-Neiges

Montreal police officers block the intersection of Westbury and Plamondon avenues to investigate after an officer was stabbed while apprehending a suspect Wednesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A Montreal police officer suffered a "serious" injury after being stabbed this morning during a chase in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, according to a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, two officers tried to stop a man in his mid-30s who then tried to run away. When police caught up to the suspect, he stabbed one of the two officers in the abdomen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect, who was described by police as "agitated," has since been arrested and is currently being questioned.

The officer was sent to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening. His partner was treated for shock.

As of Wednesday morning, police cars were blocking the intersection of Westbury and Plamondon avenues as the SPVM investigators gathered evidence.