Montreal police investigating after woman found dead, attack in nearby apartment

Montreal police say a woman is dead and a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in the city's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Police say they received a 911 call for an armed assault inside an apartment building around 1:30 p.m. today.

Officers found a 23-year-old man who was transported to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body, but doctors do not fear for his life.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

Const. Véronique Dubuc says officers obtained additional information on site and found the body of a 60-year-old woman in a nearby apartment.

The cause of death was not determined and Dubuc says major-crimes detectives and forensic teams are heading to the building to begin their investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press