Montreal police, coroner investigating owner of seniors' residence where 31 died in less than 1 month

Montreal police have launched a criminal investigation into the owner of a private long-term care home in Dorval. Thirty-one residents at the facility have died in less than one month.

CHSLD Herron has been put under trusteeship by the provincial Health Ministry. Public health officials are now inspecting all private long-term care homes to ensure they are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak properly.

The Health Ministry said that when they arrived at the end of March, most staff had already abandoned the facility where about 150 seniors lived, and that conditions were dire.

The government says at least five of the deaths were linked to the virus.

"I think it looks a lot like major negligence," Premier François Legault said Saturday.

The facility is owned by Katasa Group and Development, a Gatineau-based company owned by Samir Chowieri. The company runs seven elder-care facilities in the province.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada

'The older people are neglected'

Darrel Whitehead's father died Saturday at CHSLD Herron.

He said the elderly should have been tested for the virus earlier.

"The older people are neglected. They should have had priority," he told Radio-Canada. His father had Parkinson's and could not communicate verbally.

The Montreal police major crimes unit is in charge of the investigation. Officers are at the residence this morning.

"It's going to be a long-term investigation," said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

He said police are reviewing security camera footage and potential evidence.

Quebec's coroner's office has also opened an investigation into the 31 deaths.