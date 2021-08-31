Montreal to name downtown plaza for jazz great Oscar Peterson

MONTREAL — The City of Montreal is naming a downtown plaza after late jazz great Oscar Peterson.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says the large square, being created as part of the reconstruction of a downtown street, will include signs and other art installations celebrating Peterson's life and work.

There have been numerous calls in Montreal for greater public commemoration of the eight-time Grammy winner, who was born in the city in 1925.

In 2020, an unsuccessful petition to rename the Lionel-Groulx metro station after Peterson, who grew up in the nearby Little Burgundy neighbourhood, garnered more than 25,000 signatures.

A small park in the area bears his name, as does a concert hall at Montreal's Concordia University.

Peterson died in 2007, in Mississauga, Ont., after a 60-year career as a jazz pianist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press