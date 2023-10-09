Montreal man among those killed in attack on Israel by Hamas militants, family says

MONTREAL — A Montreal man says his son is among the victims of an attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend.

Alain Haim Look says in a social media post that his son Alexandre Look was killed in Israel on Saturday while trying to save those around them.

Look describes his son as a force of nature with unique charisma, and says he died a hero.

A spokeswoman for the Chabad of Westmount Education Centre says she knows Look's parents, who are part of the centre's community, and she confirms the authenticity of the post.

Devorah Shanowitz, the centre's director of education, says the centre's rabbis have visited the family, and the organization is starting an emergency fund to help them.

Global Affairs Canada says in a statement Sunday afternoon that it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid the fighting and two others who are missing, but has not yet confirmed the death.

The attack by Hamas and Israel's response have left more than 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.

-- With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press