Montreal issues boil water advisory for much of West Island

MONTREAL — The City of Montreal has issued a boil water advisory for several West Island communities following a failed water quality test.

The affected communities include Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, and Baie d'Urfé.

Residents are being told to boil their tap water for at least one minute before drinking, using it to brush their teeth or give to pets.

The advisory, which was issued late Saturday afternoon, says unboiled tap water can still be used for personal hygiene or other domestic purposes, such as washing dishes and laundry as long as it is not ingested.

The advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms the tap water is again safe for consumption, at which time a notice of return to normal will be issued.

For more information, concerned residents are advised to consult the city's website or call 311.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press