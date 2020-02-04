Montreal Impact add Haiti international midfielder Steeven Saba to first team

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have signed Haitian international midfielder Steeven Saba on a one-year contract, with options for 2021 and 2022.

Saba, 26, spent the last two seasons with Violette Athletic Club, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

He officially joining the Impact's first team after taking part in the first phase of training camp in Montreal and Orlando.

"Steeven confirmed the qualities we saw before inviting him to camp," Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "We are very happy to see him join the Impact and start the second phase of training camp as a full-time player."

Saba has played 12 times for Haiti, making his senior debut in May 2018 against Argentina. He was named to the Best XI of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage, starting all five games including Haiti's 3-2 quarterfinal win over Canada.

He previously attended the academies of Haitian clubs Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague and FC Shana before playing for Weston Academy in Florida.

A former member of the U.S. under-18 team, Saba holds his American passport and will not count as an international player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press