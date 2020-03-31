Montreal health officials report two COVID-19 deaths, 12 cases in seniors facility

MONTREAL — Public health officials in Montreal have confirmed two deaths from COVID-19 and 12 cases at a long-term care facility in the suburb of LaSalle.

The regional health authority says all affected residents have been moved to a single floor to prevent further spread of the virus.

Staff members who were in close contact with infected residents have been placed in isolation and are awaiting test results.

The news comes today as Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda released figures showing more than 400 seniors facilities in the province have reported cases of COVID-19.

Those include 184 long-term care centres like the one in LaSalle, 114 seniors residences, and 112 other facilities.

The CHSLD de LaSalle, where the deaths occurred, is home to about 200 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press