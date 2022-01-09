Montreal group serves up snow volleyball tournaments in face of COVID-19 restrictions

·3 min read
Several dozen Montreal volleyball players gathered in La Fontaine Park on Saturday, braving the cold and proving that no health or weather restrictions will get in the way of their game this winter. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC News - image credit)
Several dozen Montreal volleyball players gathered in La Fontaine Park on Saturday, braving the cold and proving that no health or weather restrictions will get in the way of their game this winter. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC News - image credit)

On a frigid Saturday afternoon in La Fontaine Park, a group of Montreal volleyball players proved that no health or weather restrictions will get in the way of their game this winter.

"It's hard nowadays, you know all the COVID restrictions and everything, we can't play inside," said Anthony Faria, a volleyball newcomer who felt the sting when Quebec suspended all indoor sports and activities in its most recent set of restrictions.

"So you know what we say? We say 'come outside, let's play outside then,'" he said.

Kwabena Oduro/CBC News
Kwabena Oduro/CBC News

Thus, in a quintessential Montreal move, a scheduled indoor volleyball tournament was moved outside in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Saturday, and various players from different recreational adult leagues served and spiked in the snow.

Among them was Ayelén Orcaizaguirre, who moved to Montreal from Argentina just four months ago. Despite it being her first encounter with snow, the lifelong volleyball player said the cold won't cast a chill over her love of the sport.

"It's like –24 C...but I don't care about it," said Orcaizaguirre.

She said the second thing she did after finding an apartment in Montreal was find a volleyball team and a place to practice.

"I try to find the accurate clothes to come out and play anywhere," she said. "I played volleyball all my life and I always love it."

Kwabena Oduro/CBC News
Kwabena Oduro/CBC News

In North America, playing volleyball outdoors in the winter isn't all that common due to cold temperatures. But the organizer of Saturday's snow volleyball tournament said people might need to toughen up, as the winter sport is played in many European countries.

"[Everyone] in Europe is playing snow volleyball right now," said Narcissé Nguyen. "Why in North America, in Canada, are we not playing the sport? It doesn't make sense," he joked, gesturing at the mounds of snow around him.

Nguyen said the outdoor sport is a smart option during COVID-19 as gloves allow the players to avoid touching the ball with their skin and they are also able to maintain a distance of two metres during matches.

Kwabena Oduro/CBC News
Kwabena Oduro/CBC News

Nguyen said he wants to be a pioneer for snow volleyball in North American and help democratize the sport. That's why he's organizing weekly outdoor tournaments for all levels of Montreal's volleyball community every Saturday for the foreseeable future.

"It's a free sport, it's for everyone," he said, adding that he wants to start a snow volleyball league and has already contacted different court managers who have been receptive to the idea.

A college teacher in special education counselling by trade, Nguyen said keeping active in the winter with something like snow volleyball is "so important."

He said both mental and physical health are his priorities.

"I teach it, so now I apply it," Nguyen said.

Kwabena Oduro/CBC News
Kwabena Oduro/CBC News

Nguyen hopes that even long after pandemic restrictions are lifted and people have plenty of choices, they will still opt for snow volleyball, which he said is as niche as skiing.

Due to pandemic restrictions creating a rise in the sport's popularity, Faria — the volleyball newcomer — believes people will cease to care about the weather going forward and snow volleyball will become a staple in Montreal.

"It doesn't matter if it's cold, hot, in a storm... we'll come out and we'll play, we'll give it our all," said Faria.

"I firmly believe this will be the start of something big."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • Oilers captain McDavid tests positive for COVID-19, team awaiting more results

    TORONTO — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was held out of practice Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving his availability for the Oilers' game Wednesday night in Toronto in dobut. The team said McDavid will undergo further testing before his status for Wednesday's game is known. Edmonton forward Derek Ryan also tested positive on Tuesday. Oilers coach Dave Tippett said both forwards tested negative on Monday. McDavid also missed practice on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Toronto FC quest to sign Lorenzo Insigne started with a simple list

    TORONTO — Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to th

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Kripps wins two-man bronze, Friedrich wins gold for 100th World Cup medal

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany's Francesco Friedrich won Saturday's two-man bobsled race at Winterberg while Canada's Justin Kripps joined him on the podium with a third-place finish. Friedrich earned the 100th medal of his World Cup career, including one claimed in a team event in 2013. He teamed with Alexander Schueller to win in 1:49.78, getting his 13th victory in his last 14 World Cup two-man events. Germany also got the silver, with the sled of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer finish