Montreal Force blank Toronto Six 3-0 in all-Canadian PHF battle

TORONTO — Tricia Deguire earned the shutout as the visiting Montreal Force blanked the Toronto Six 3-0 in an all-Canadian Premier Hockey Federation showdown on Saturday.

Deguire, a 26-year-old netminder from Sherbrooke, Que., turned away 39 Toronto shots, including 22 in the second period alone.

Samantha Isbell had a goal and an assist for the Force who peppered Toronto goaltender Elaine Chuli with 32 shots.

Sarah Lefort (power play) and Ann-Sophie Bettez (empty net) also scored for Montreal, while Alexandra Labelle chipped in with three assists.

Montreal (7-9-1) went 1-for-4 with the man advantage, while Toronto (12-3-2) failed to score on their lone power play.

The two teams meet again Sunday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press