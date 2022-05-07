Montreal firefighters battling 4-alarm fire in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood

So far, there are no reported injuries and people from four buildings have been evacuated safety. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

Montreal firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in the Plateau neighbourhood near the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and Prince-Arthur Street.

Flames broke out at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon behind a residential and commercial building at 3646 St-Laurent Blvd. and quickly spread to adjacent balconies.

So far, there are no reported injuries and four buildings have been evacuated safely.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene. The damage is limited to the back balconies and yards.

While the cause of this fire is not yet known, the Montreal fire department is reminding people to be careful when using their barbecues this time of year and to keep a close eye on their equipment.