Montreal Electric Vehicle Show moves into Olympic Stadium as demand for cars rises

·3 min read
Just about every new&#xa0;electric or hybrid vehicle on the market is on display at the fifth edition of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show at the Olympic Stadium this weekend. (Josh Grant/CBC News - image credit)
Just about every new electric or hybrid vehicle on the market is on display at the fifth edition of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show at the Olympic Stadium this weekend. (Josh Grant/CBC News - image credit)

Drivers were revved up this weekend as the fifth edition of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show parked itself at the Olympic Stadium, boasting innovation for cars, bicycles and scooters.

The floor of the Big O overflowed with thousands of Montrealers checking out, and testing, just about every new electric or hybrid vehicle on the market. People could also test a host of models of e-bikes and scooters at the stadium's indoor track.

As attendees weighed their options, all were concerned about the same two things.

"With the price of gas, it's really expensive, so we're trying to find a new way to change our way of life, our lifestyle," said shopper Alyssa Jung.

For François Camirand, it was the environmental impact of gas-powered vehicles that enticed him to make the switch.

"We have to move to electric because of climate change," said Camirand, whose lease on his gas car is coming up in December.

"Why wait? Let's make the move now."

But while interest in electric cars has soared recently, so have wait-times.

"You have certain models who you have to wait one year, one year and a half," said Louis Bernard, co-promoter of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show, which runs until Sunday.

"All the new models ... People can't go [to] a dealer and find a car and have [the] choice of the colour and everything."

Jonathan Muccigrosso said he reserved an electric car months ago, but he doesn't expect to see it until this fall.

"We actually reserved the [Hyundai IONIQ 5] and I think it's been six months since ... We'll receive the car in like October."

CBC News
CBC News

Camirand said he did his homework and found that the wait for a Tesla is six months.

"Other vehicles, you don't know. You put your name on a list and you cross your fingers that you're going to get a vehicle within a year. So that's a problem."

Quebec is set to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 as it aims to meet its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. It also wants to have 1.5 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

On Friday, the federal government announced new measures that might help Quebec reach those goals.

Starting Monday, the government is expanding its electric vehicle rebate program to include larger vehicles such as vans, SUVs and trucks which previously had not qualified.

Josh Grant/CBC News
Josh Grant/CBC News

The rebate of up to $5,000 will be extended to cars with a base model price below $55,000 and to SUVs, pickup trucks and minivans with a base model price below $60,000.

In addition to the price cap expansion, the full $5,000 rebate will now also be offered to hybrid vehicles with an electric range of 50 kilometres or more.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said about four in five Canadians are interested in making their next vehicle purchase an electric model, but a little help is needed to boost sales.

For Quebecers, the federal rebate combined with the $8,000 rebate from the province could equal a financial incentive of up to $13,000 to buy electric.

Bernard encouraged people to buy early and for the Quebec government to increase its number of charging stations to prepare for an anticipated surge of electric vehicles on the road.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Risk of collapse forces closure of Highway 20 in both directions near Drummondville

    Quebec's transport ministry said it has "preventively" closed Highway 20 for an indefinite period of time in Drummondville due to a risk of collapse. The highway is closed in both directions at exit 181, near Foucault Boulevard. Motorists travelling between Quebec and Montreal are being advised to detour via Routes 122 and 143, or Highway 40, according to Transports Québec. Teams from the transport ministry and police officers with the Sûreté du Québec are on site. Transport ministry spokesperso

  • Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image

    EDMONTON — An internal fight plaguing Alberta’s governing party has taken a new twist with one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers comparing Kenney’s backbench critics to clowns. Bryan Rogers, chief of staff to Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda, responded on Twitter to a newspaper column that featured renewed criticism of Kenney from some of his backbench United Conservative caucus members. Rogers says in a tweet that criticism comes from “the same old crew,” and an image was

  • South Florida dentist charged with fatal hit on ex-brother-in-law

    A Florida dentist was arrested Thursday on charges that he hired hit men eight years ago to kill his sister's ex-husband, a prominent law professor, so she could move back to the Fort Lauderdale area from Tallahassee with her two children.

  • DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney of its self-governing status around its Florida theme parks

    It's the latest salvo against Disney after the company denounced the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, sparking a feud with Florida's Republican leaders

  • Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Sprint race after penultimate lap overtake

    Verstappen started from the front at Imola before losing the lead to Leclerc following a slow getaway.

  • 1st Canadian goalball championships in 3 years underway

    After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."

  • Spring Snow Dampens Northwest Colorado

    Late-season snow fell over northwest Colorado on April 23, including in Glenwood Springs, close to where Twitter user @jaminwestby said he shot this video.“We were so close to having EVERYTHING melted. We got 5 inches more from last night’s storm. Our trees are budding, animals were coming up. Happy April 23rd at 9,000ft,” @jaminwestby wrote.A winter-weather advisory was in effect through midnight Saturday for mountainous areas of northern and central Colorado. Credit: @jaminwestby via Storyful

  • Joel Embiid sarcastically claps at referees after Game 4 defeat

    Tim Bontemps: As he walked off the court, Joel Embiid gave a *very* sarcastic golf clap to all three of the officials, and then turned around and did it twice more as he continued to walk off. Source: Twitter @TimBontemps What's the buzz on Twitter? ...

  • A Tesla crashed into a private jet worth up to $3.5 million while in Smart Summon mode, witness says

    A witness at Felts Field airport who posted a video on Reddit told Insider the car was in Smart Summon mode when it crashed into a Cirrus Vision Jet.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g