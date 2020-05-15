Quebec to provide Montreal with one million masks for COVID-19 hot zones

MONTREAL — The Quebec government will give one million masks to the City of Montreal to distribute in its COVID-19 hot zones.

Premier Francois Legault says the province will also give $6 million in funding to help transit agencies in the greater Montreal area secure protective face coverings.

Legault wrapped up a two-day visit to the city at the centre of Canada's COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

The premier says he met with the heads of regional health authorities in the area to find out more about the disease's spread in the city's long-term care homes and seniors residences.

Legault says the biggest issue remains attracting staff, but other matters discussed included bringing all private long-term care homes under the public system and the issue of some long-term care homes not having a senior manager overseeing operations.

Quebec reported 50 deaths and 696 additional cases on Friday, which Legault noted were the lowest daily increases in some time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press