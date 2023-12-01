Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Montembeault to three-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a three-year contract extension with goaltender Samuel Montembeault on Friday.

The contract, which runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, has an annual average value of US$3.15 million

The 27-year-old Montembeault, of Bécancour, Que, has appeared in 10 games this season, boasting a record of 5-3-1 with a goals-against average of 2.73 and a .910 save percentage.

Selected in the third round (77th overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2015 draft, Montembeault has played 113 NHL games, with both the Canadiens and the Panthers.

He is currently in his third season with the Canadiens and his fifth in the NHL.

In May, Montembeault backstopped Canada to the gold medal at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, finishing the tournament with five wins, a goals-against average of 1.42, and a save percentage of .939 in seven games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press