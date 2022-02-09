Canadiens fire head coach Dominique Ducharme

The Montreal Canadiens have made another coaching change.

As first reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Dominque Ducharme has been fired from his head coaching post — less than one calendar year after replacing Claude Julien.

The Canadiens soon made the decision official.

"We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization. At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change," said GM Kent Hughes.

The Montreal Canadiens fired head coach Dominique Ducharme on Wednesday. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ducharme led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final last season while working under an interim label. He was awarded a three-year contract to coach the team on a full-time basis shortly after the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL's championship series.

It seems Ducharme had used up all his success during that unexpected postseason run. Montreal has been historically bad this season, taking 23 points from 45 games and sitting dead last in the overall standings. Ducharme was dealt some bad beats with Shea Weber and Carey Price unavailable to him for individual reasons, but there really is no excuse for the team to fall so fast — even when they have dressed what has looked like a minor-league roster at times this season.

Montreal's latest loss was a 7-1 drubbing to the New Jersey Devils, who are also among the NHL's worst and without their two best players.

Effort and enthusiasm has dipped dramatically over the weeks and months, with players like Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher turning in career-worst performances. That's the sort of thing that falls on the head coach.

Montreal's new-look management team was responsible for the decision. Jeff Gorton and most recently Hughes took over for Marc Bergevin earlier this season after the previous general manager was fired only months after constructing a roster that played its way into a Stanley Cup Final.

A new era is upon us in Montreal, with less and less to show from that unexpected trip only a handful of months ago.

