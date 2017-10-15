Montreal Canadiens feel on track despite four consecutive losses

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens feel they're close to hitting their stride despite losing a fourth consecutive game.

The Canadiens dropped a hard-fought 4-3 contest in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday in the first of five matchups between the two rivals this season.

Montreal is sixth in the Atlantic Division after five games this year.

"Today we got a point and we're heading in the right direction," said Jonathan Drouin, who scored his first goal with Montreal. "Scoring three goals is a really good sign offensively. We're disappointed because we would have wanted two points.

"We're hockey players and we like to win, especially against an arch-rival like Toronto."

Auston Matthews scored the winner, his second goal of the game, for the division-leading Maple Leafs (4-1-0) just 48 seconds into overtime.

The victory is Toronto's first against the Canadiens in 14 straight games, dating back to Jan. 2014 (previously 0-10-4). Four current Maple Leafs were on the roster that day: James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak, Nazem Kadri and Jake Gardiner.

Montreal (1-3-1), which scored a combined four goals in its first four games this season, has not won since the season opener against the Buffalo Sabres.

But the Canadiens chose to focus on the positives.

Jeff Petry became the first Habs defenceman this season to find the back of the net, setting the tone for the encounter with a slapshot through traffic at 2:19 of the first period.

Alex Galchenyuk scored Montreal's first power-play goal of the season at 16:49 of the first period, ending a 0 for 14 slump. Galchenyuk opted to shoot on an odd-man rush, firing a wrist shot past Frederik Andersen, blocker side. It was his first goal of the season.

And Drouin got his campaign up and running as the 22-year-old netted his first goal in a Canadiens uniform. Drouin gave the home side the 3-2 lead at 11:33 of the second period when he deflected Karl Alzner's slap pass from the point past Andersen.